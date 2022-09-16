Here are all of the weapons in the Modern Warfare 2 beta

Firearm fans and Call of Duty gamers alike will have a lot to love in Modern Warfare 2.

The new and improved Gunsmith in MW2 features something called Weapon Platforms. Within each platform are several guns, and once you unlock specific attachments within that platform, you can use the unlocked attachments on every gun in the platform itself.

For example, the M4 assault rifle and FSS Hurricane submachine gun are both within the M4 Platform. This means that you can level up and unlock attachments for the SMG while using the M4, and once you unlock the FSS Hurricane via its Receiver attachment, you will already have several attachments unlocked.

With MW2 scheduled to receive constant seasonal updates for the foreseeable future, there will be plenty of guns in the game added over time. And that means there’s always something to unlock or level up online.

MW2’s weapons will also be useable in Warzone 2.0, so there’s plenty to look forward to over the seasons to come. The metas will undoubtedly shift and players will be hunting down the best possible weapon and attachment combinations in the game.

Here are all of the weapons confirmed in MW2.

Assault rifles

Screengrab via Activision

Lachman-556

(Platform: Lachmann Meer)

M4

(Platform: M4 Platform)

M16

(Platform: M4 Platform)

Kastov-74u

(Platform: AK Platform)

TAQ-56

(Platform: Unknown)

Battle rifles

FTAC Recon

(Platform: M4 Platform)

Lachman-762

(Platform: Lachman Meer)

Submachine guns

Screengrab via Activision

Lachmann Sub

(Platform: Lachman Meer)

FSS Hurricane

(Platform: M4 Platform)

Fennec 45

(Platform: Fennec)

Shotguns

Expedite 12

(Platform: Unknown)

Light machine guns

Screengrab via Activision

445 Icarus

(Platform: M4 Platform)

RAPP H

(Platform: Lachman Meer)

Sakin MG38

(Platform: Unknown)

Marksman rifles

LM-S

(Platform: Lachmann Meer)

Lockwood MK2

(Platform: Unknown)

Sniper rifles

Screengrab via Activision

Signal 50

(Platform: Unknown)

Handguns

X12

(Platform: XRK)

X13 Auto

(Platform: XRK)

Launchers

PILA

(Platform: Unknown)

JOKR

(Platform: Unknown)

This article will be updated whenever new weapons are added to MW2.