How to unlock every weapon platform in Modern Warfare 2

Get grinding, it'll only take your lifetime.

Image via Activision

New weapons have been released, skins and attachments have followed, and the Modern Warfare 2 grind has begun. The latest Call of Duty title has brought in a series of new goodies to put all their time and effort into.

The multiplayer section of the game was released on Oct. 28, with a collection of small glitches and potential lawsuits following days later.

But, these issues don’t detract from someone’s overall enjoyment of the title, so the grind continues.

To have everything unlocked, you’ll have to jump through some hoops. Not every weapon is unlocked through rank. Some are rewards for tackling other weapons in your arsenal. Players will have to get their hands on every pistol and every shotgun to make their way through the list of unlocks. Get your gear on, and tell mom dinner will have to wait.

How do I unlock weapon platforms in Modern Warfare 2?

Here’s a list of how to unlock every weapon platform in Modern Warfare 2:

Non-Platform Weapons requirements: Modern Warfare 2

WeaponLevel
Expedite 12Level 9
PDSW 528Level 5
Signal 50Level 44
BasiliskLevel 39
Fennec 45Level 38
Riot ShieldLevel 37
Lockwood 300Level 36
RPG-7Level 32
Lockwood Mk2Level 28
RAAL MGLevel 25
JOKRLevel 24
STRELA-PLevel 14
.50 GSLevel 13
MCPR-300Automatically unlocked
P890Automatically unlocked
PILAAutomatically unlocked
Sakin MG38Automatically unlocked
Vel 46Automatically unlocked

M4 Platform requirements: Modern Warfare 2

WeaponLevel Requirements
M4Automatically unlocked
M16556 Icarus Level 14
FSS HurricaneFTAC Recon Level 17
FTAC ReconM4 Level 14
556 IcarusM4 Level 19

XRK Platform requirements: Modern Warfare 2

WeaponLevel
X12Reach Level 31
X13 AutoReach X12 Level 10

Lachmann & Meer requirements: Modern Warfare 2

WeaponLevel
Lachmann-762Level 16
Lachmann-556Lachmann-762 Level 12
LM-SLachmann-762 Level 16
RAPP HLachmann-556 Level 12
Lachmann SubLachmann-556 Level 12

Tactique Verte Platform requirements: Modern Warfare 2

WeaponLevel
TAQ-56Level 19
TAQ-VTAQ-56 Level 11
TAQ-MTAQ-56 Level 20

Bruen Bullpop Platform requirements: Modern Warfare 2

WeaponLevel
STB 556Level 41
MX9STB 556 Level 13
HCR 56STB 556 Level 20

Ordnance Weapon requirements: Modern Warfare 2

WeaponLevel
EBR-14Automatically unlocked
SO-14EBR-14 Level 12

Kastovia Platform requirements: Modern Warfare 2

WeaponLevel
Kastov 762Level 23
MinibakVaznev-9K Level 14
Vaznev-9KKastov-74u Level 15
RPKKastov 762 Level 16
Kastov 545Kastov 762 Level 13
Kastov-74uKastov 545 Level 13

Bryson 800 Series platform requirements: Modern warfare 2

WeaponLevel
Bryson 800Automatically unlocked
Bryson 890Bryson 800 Level 16

Bryson Long Rifle requirements: Modern Warfare 2

WeaponLevel
SP-R 208Level 7
SA-B 50SP-R 208 Level 16
LA-B 330SA-B 50 Level 17
SP-X 80LA-B 330 Level 17