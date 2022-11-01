New weapons have been released, skins and attachments have followed, and the Modern Warfare 2 grind has begun. The latest Call of Duty title has brought in a series of new goodies to put all their time and effort into.
The multiplayer section of the game was released on Oct. 28, with a collection of small glitches and potential lawsuits following days later.
But, these issues don’t detract from someone’s overall enjoyment of the title, so the grind continues.
To have everything unlocked, you’ll have to jump through some hoops. Not every weapon is unlocked through rank. Some are rewards for tackling other weapons in your arsenal. Players will have to get their hands on every pistol and every shotgun to make their way through the list of unlocks. Get your gear on, and tell mom dinner will have to wait.
How do I unlock weapon platforms in Modern Warfare 2?
Here’s a list of how to unlock every weapon platform in Modern Warfare 2:
Non-Platform Weapons requirements: Modern Warfare 2
Weapon
Level
Expedite 12
Level 9
PDSW 528
Level 5
Signal 50
Level 44
Basilisk
Level 39
Fennec 45
Level 38
Riot Shield
Level 37
Lockwood 300
Level 36
RPG-7
Level 32
Lockwood Mk2
Level 28
RAAL MG
Level 25
JOKR
Level 24
STRELA-P
Level 14
.50 GS
Level 13
MCPR-300
Automatically unlocked
P890
Automatically unlocked
PILA
Automatically unlocked
Sakin MG38
Automatically unlocked
Vel 46
Automatically unlocked
M4 Platform requirements: Modern Warfare 2
Weapon
Level Requirements
M4
Automatically unlocked
M16
556 Icarus Level 14
FSS Hurricane
FTAC Recon Level 17
FTAC Recon
M4 Level 14
556 Icarus
M4 Level 19
XRK Platform requirements: Modern Warfare 2
Weapon
Level
X12
Reach Level 31
X13 Auto
Reach X12 Level 10
Lachmann & Meer requirements: Modern Warfare 2
Weapon
Level
Lachmann-762
Level 16
Lachmann-556
Lachmann-762 Level 12
LM-S
Lachmann-762 Level 16
RAPP H
Lachmann-556 Level 12
Lachmann Sub
Lachmann-556 Level 12
Tactique Verte Platform requirements: Modern Warfare 2
Weapon
Level
TAQ-56
Level 19
TAQ-V
TAQ-56 Level 11
TAQ-M
TAQ-56 Level 20
Bruen Bullpop Platform requirements: Modern Warfare 2
Weapon
Level
STB 556
Level 41
MX9
STB 556 Level 13
HCR 56
STB 556 Level 20
Ordnance Weapon requirements: Modern Warfare 2
Weapon
Level
EBR-14
Automatically unlocked
SO-14
EBR-14 Level 12
Kastovia Platform requirements: Modern Warfare 2
Weapon
Level
Kastov 762
Level 23
Minibak
Vaznev-9K Level 14
Vaznev-9K
Kastov-74u Level 15
RPK
Kastov 762 Level 16
Kastov 545
Kastov 762 Level 13
Kastov-74u
Kastov 545 Level 13
Bryson 800 Series platform requirements: Modern warfare 2