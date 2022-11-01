New weapons have been released, skins and attachments have followed, and the Modern Warfare 2 grind has begun. The latest Call of Duty title has brought in a series of new goodies to put all their time and effort into.

The multiplayer section of the game was released on Oct. 28, with a collection of small glitches and potential lawsuits following days later.

But, these issues don’t detract from someone’s overall enjoyment of the title, so the grind continues.

To have everything unlocked, you’ll have to jump through some hoops. Not every weapon is unlocked through rank. Some are rewards for tackling other weapons in your arsenal. Players will have to get their hands on every pistol and every shotgun to make their way through the list of unlocks. Get your gear on, and tell mom dinner will have to wait.

How do I unlock weapon platforms in Modern Warfare 2?

Here’s a list of how to unlock every weapon platform in Modern Warfare 2:

Non-Platform Weapons requirements: Modern Warfare 2

Weapon Level Expedite 12 Level 9 PDSW 528 Level 5 Signal 50 Level 44 Basilisk Level 39 Fennec 45 Level 38 Riot Shield Level 37 Lockwood 300 Level 36 RPG-7 Level 32 Lockwood Mk2 Level 28 RAAL MG Level 25 JOKR Level 24 STRELA-P Level 14 .50 GS Level 13 MCPR-300 Automatically unlocked P890 Automatically unlocked PILA Automatically unlocked Sakin MG38 Automatically unlocked Vel 46 Automatically unlocked

M4 Platform requirements: Modern Warfare 2

Weapon Level Requirements M4 Automatically unlocked M16 556 Icarus Level 14 FSS Hurricane FTAC Recon Level 17 FTAC Recon M4 Level 14 556 Icarus M4 Level 19

XRK Platform requirements: Modern Warfare 2

Weapon Level X12 Reach Level 31 X13 Auto Reach X12 Level 10

Lachmann & Meer requirements: Modern Warfare 2

Weapon Level Lachmann-762 Level 16 Lachmann-556 Lachmann-762 Level 12 LM-S Lachmann-762 Level 16 RAPP H Lachmann-556 Level 12 Lachmann Sub Lachmann-556 Level 12

Tactique Verte Platform requirements: Modern Warfare 2

Weapon Level TAQ-56 Level 19 TAQ-V TAQ-56 Level 11 TAQ-M TAQ-56 Level 20

Bruen Bullpop Platform requirements: Modern Warfare 2

Weapon Level STB 556 Level 41 MX9 STB 556 Level 13 HCR 56 STB 556 Level 20

Ordnance Weapon requirements: Modern Warfare 2

Weapon Level EBR-14 Automatically unlocked SO-14 EBR-14 Level 12

Kastovia Platform requirements: Modern Warfare 2

Weapon Level Kastov 762 Level 23 Minibak Vaznev-9K Level 14 Vaznev-9K Kastov-74u Level 15 RPK Kastov 762 Level 16 Kastov 545 Kastov 762 Level 13 Kastov-74u Kastov 545 Level 13

Bryson 800 Series platform requirements: Modern warfare 2

Weapon Level Bryson 800 Automatically unlocked Bryson 890 Bryson 800 Level 16

Bryson Long Rifle requirements: Modern Warfare 2