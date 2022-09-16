All tactical and lethal equipment and Field Upgrades in the Modern Warfare 2 beta

Get to know the tools of the trade.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is bringing the fight back to the modern era.

After a couple of years in the past, CoD is moving from the cold war and World War II back into modern times with MW2, a sequel to 2019’s Modern Warfare. Captain Price, Soap, Ghost, and all of Task Force 141 are returning with all of the awesome tools of war of the modern era.

Equipment is a crucial part of any class in CoD. This includes anything from your classic stun grenades or semtex to new items like a drill that shoots explosives through walls or a portable decoy that inflates like a real soldier.

Here’s all of the current equipment in MW2, including tacticals, lethals, and Field Upgrades.

All MW2 tactical equipment

Flash Grenade

Blinds and deafens targets.

Shock Stick

Screengrab via Activision

Electrical device that sticks to surfaces. Electrocutes enemies, destroys equipment, and causes vehicles to go haywire.

Decoy Grenade

Counter-intel grenade that simulates gunfire, movement and radar signatures to confuse the enemy.

Spotter Scope

Spot and mark enemies from a distance.

Stun Grenade

Slows victims movement and aiming.

Smoke Grenade

Deploys a smoke screen that blocks vision and automated targeting systems.

Tear Gas

Explodes on impact with the ground, releasing a lingering cloud of tear gas that causes slowed movement, blurred vision, and coughing.

Medical Syringe

Screengrab via Activision

Military injection heals for maximum health over two seconds. Weapons can be used one handed during this time.

Snapshot Grenade

Provides a momentary glimpse of enemies within the blast radius for your squad.

Heartbeat Sensor

A limited use tablet that displays rough information about nearby enemies.

All MW2 lethal equipment

Frag Grenade

Screengrab via Activision

Cookable fragmentation grenade.

Proximity Mine

Proximity-triggered explosive that launches in the air, and deals heavy damage to the surrounding area.

Thermite

Explosive incendiary device that sticks to all surfaces.

Semtex

Timed sticky grenade.

Drill Charge

Screengrab via Activision

Charge with a thermal lance that can burrow into surfaces before exploding.

C4

Large explosive that sticks to surfaces and can be detonated remotely with R1 when the equipment is depleted.

Throwing Knife

Retrievable knife that is lethal on impact.

Molotov Cocktail

Improvised incendiary device that explodes on impact.

Claymore

Proximity-activated explosive mine.

All MW2 Field Upgrades

Deployable Cover

Portable, rapidly-deployable ballistic cover. (Fast Recharge)

Tactical Insertion

Marks a location as your next spawn point. (Fast Recharge)

Trophy System

Deployable autonomous defense system that destroys up to three nearby pieces of equipment and projectiles. Some larger targets may take multiple shots. (Fast Recharge)

Dead Silence

Screengrab via Activision

Temporarily makes your footsteps silent. Gun, melee, and throwing knife kills refresh duration. (Fast Recharge)

Portable Radar

Emits a periodic radar ping to detect nearby enemies. (Fast Recharge)

Battle Rage

Experimental stimulant that gives you an adrenaline rush. Health regenerates quickly, Tactical equipment is resisted, and Tactical Sprint is constantly refreshed. (Medium Recharge)

Suppression Mine

Trip mine that when triggered, emits a constant sound wave that disrupts enemy vision and slows their movement. (Medium Recharge)

Loadout Drop

Call in a team-based loadout crate with limited uses. Each player can only use it once. (Medium Recharge)

Tactical Camera

Remote-controlled camera that marks enemies. (Medium Recharge)

Munitions Box

Deploy a box of ammo and equipment for you and your teammates. (Medium Recharge)

Smoke Airdrop

Call in a line of drones to deploy a smoke wall at a targeted location. (Slow Recharge)

Inflatable Decoy

Screengrab via Activision

Proximity activated decoy mine. Upon activation the kevlar target is violently deployed to conufse and distract. Press L1 and R1 a second time for manual activation. (Slow Recharge)

Recon Drone

Remote-controlled drone that has manual and auto marking capabilities. (Slow Recharge)

DDoS

Screengrab via Activision

Activates a device that deactivates electronics, and disrupts enemy sensors in the immediate area for a short time. (Slow Recharge)

Anti-Armor Rounds

Gives weapon ammo that applies bonus damage against armored targets; this includes vehicles, equipment, body armor, and targets behind penetrable cover. (Slow Recharge)

This article will be updated if more equipment or Field Upgrades are added to MW2 over time.