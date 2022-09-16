All tactical and lethal equipment and Field Upgrades in the Modern Warfare 2 beta

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is bringing the fight back to the modern era.
After a couple of years in the past, CoD is moving from the cold war and World War II back into modern times with MW2, a sequel to 2019’s Modern Warfare. Captain Price, Soap, Ghost, and all of Task Force 141 are returning with all of the awesome tools of war of the modern era.
Equipment is a crucial part of any class in CoD. This includes anything from your classic stun grenades or semtex to new items like a drill that shoots explosives through walls or a portable decoy that inflates like a real soldier.
Here’s all of the current equipment in MW2, including tacticals, lethals, and Field Upgrades.
All MW2 tactical equipment
- Flash Grenade
Blinds and deafens targets.
- Shock Stick
Electrical device that sticks to surfaces. Electrocutes enemies, destroys equipment, and causes vehicles to go haywire.
- Decoy Grenade
Counter-intel grenade that simulates gunfire, movement and radar signatures to confuse the enemy.
- Spotter Scope
Spot and mark enemies from a distance.
- Stun Grenade
Slows victims movement and aiming.
- Smoke Grenade
Deploys a smoke screen that blocks vision and automated targeting systems.
- Tear Gas
Explodes on impact with the ground, releasing a lingering cloud of tear gas that causes slowed movement, blurred vision, and coughing.
- Medical Syringe
Military injection heals for maximum health over two seconds. Weapons can be used one handed during this time.
- Snapshot Grenade
Provides a momentary glimpse of enemies within the blast radius for your squad.
- Heartbeat Sensor
A limited use tablet that displays rough information about nearby enemies.
All MW2 lethal equipment
- Frag Grenade
Cookable fragmentation grenade.
- Proximity Mine
Proximity-triggered explosive that launches in the air, and deals heavy damage to the surrounding area.
- Thermite
Explosive incendiary device that sticks to all surfaces.
- Semtex
Timed sticky grenade.
- Drill Charge
Charge with a thermal lance that can burrow into surfaces before exploding.
- C4
Large explosive that sticks to surfaces and can be detonated remotely with R1 when the equipment is depleted.
- Throwing Knife
Retrievable knife that is lethal on impact.
- Molotov Cocktail
Improvised incendiary device that explodes on impact.
- Claymore
Proximity-activated explosive mine.
All MW2 Field Upgrades
- Deployable Cover
Portable, rapidly-deployable ballistic cover. (Fast Recharge)
- Tactical Insertion
Marks a location as your next spawn point. (Fast Recharge)
- Trophy System
Deployable autonomous defense system that destroys up to three nearby pieces of equipment and projectiles. Some larger targets may take multiple shots. (Fast Recharge)
- Dead Silence
Temporarily makes your footsteps silent. Gun, melee, and throwing knife kills refresh duration. (Fast Recharge)
- Portable Radar
Emits a periodic radar ping to detect nearby enemies. (Fast Recharge)
- Battle Rage
Experimental stimulant that gives you an adrenaline rush. Health regenerates quickly, Tactical equipment is resisted, and Tactical Sprint is constantly refreshed. (Medium Recharge)
- Suppression Mine
Trip mine that when triggered, emits a constant sound wave that disrupts enemy vision and slows their movement. (Medium Recharge)
- Loadout Drop
Call in a team-based loadout crate with limited uses. Each player can only use it once. (Medium Recharge)
- Tactical Camera
Remote-controlled camera that marks enemies. (Medium Recharge)
- Munitions Box
Deploy a box of ammo and equipment for you and your teammates. (Medium Recharge)
- Smoke Airdrop
Call in a line of drones to deploy a smoke wall at a targeted location. (Slow Recharge)
- Inflatable Decoy
Proximity activated decoy mine. Upon activation the kevlar target is violently deployed to conufse and distract. Press L1 and R1 a second time for manual activation. (Slow Recharge)
- Recon Drone
Remote-controlled drone that has manual and auto marking capabilities. (Slow Recharge)
- DDoS
Activates a device that deactivates electronics, and disrupts enemy sensors in the immediate area for a short time. (Slow Recharge)
- Anti-Armor Rounds
Gives weapon ammo that applies bonus damage against armored targets; this includes vehicles, equipment, body armor, and targets behind penetrable cover. (Slow Recharge)
This article will be updated if more equipment or Field Upgrades are added to MW2 over time.