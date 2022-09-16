All Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Maps

Infinity Ward’s sequel to the 2019 reboot of the Modern Warfare franchise is due to be released on Oct. 28. Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is on its way, and some sacred maps will be returning, with a selection of new maps for players to quickscope and trickshot on.
Fans of the original Modern Warfare 2 will have to strap themselves in for a giant nostalgia trip with historic maps like Airport, and Quarry making their way onto the newest generation of consoles.
Let’s crack out the Intervention, and rip into all the details of Modern Warfare 2.
There’s still time before the game is released, so prepare for extra unforeseen additions in due time. Here’s all the maps confirmed for the title so far.
All the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Maps
Confirmed Maps
- Breenbergh Hotel
- Farm 18
- Grand Prix
- Mercado Las Almas
- Sariff Bay
- Sa’id
- Valderas Museum
Unconfirmed Maps
Here’s a list of all the unconfirmed maps in Modern Warfare 2:
- Airport
- Ahkdar Village
- Al Mazarah City
- Fortress
- Hydroelectric
- Marshlands
- Observatory
- Quarry
- Rohan Oil
- Sawah Village
- Taraq Village
Infinity Ward provided die-hard fans with the longest sneak peek imaginable. The developers gave fans the opportunity to scour through each and every pixel within a five-hour showcase of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2.