All Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Maps

Infinity Ward’s sequel to the 2019 reboot of the Modern Warfare franchise is due to be released on Oct. 28. Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is on its way, and some sacred maps will be returning, with a selection of new maps for players to quickscope and trickshot on.

Fans of the original Modern Warfare 2 will have to strap themselves in for a giant nostalgia trip with historic maps like Airport, and Quarry making their way onto the newest generation of consoles.

Let’s crack out the Intervention, and rip into all the details of Modern Warfare 2.

There’s still time before the game is released, so prepare for extra unforeseen additions in due time. Here’s all the maps confirmed for the title so far.

All the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Maps

Confirmed Maps

Breenbergh Hotel

Farm 18

Grand Prix

Mercado Las Almas

Sariff Bay

Sa’id

Valderas Museum

Image via Infinity Ward Image via Infinity Ward Image via Infinity Ward Image via Infinity Ward Image via Infinity Ward Image via Infinity Ward Image via Infinity Ward

Unconfirmed Maps

Here’s a list of all the unconfirmed maps in Modern Warfare 2:

Airport

Ahkdar Village

Al Mazarah City

Fortress

Hydroelectric

Marshlands

Observatory

Quarry

Rohan Oil

Sawah Village

Taraq Village

Image via Infinity Ward Image via Infinity Ward Image via Infinity Ward Image via Infinity Ward Image via Infinity Ward Image via Infinity Ward Image via Infinity Ward Image via Infinity Ward Image via Infinity Ward Image via Infinity Ward Image via Infinity Ward

Infinity Ward provided die-hard fans with the longest sneak peek imaginable. The developers gave fans the opportunity to scour through each and every pixel within a five-hour showcase of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2.