Best FSS Hurricane class setup in the Modern Warfare 2 beta

There’s a hurricane coming to a console or PC near you, but you won’t have to evacuate to avoid it.

One of the new submachine guns in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is the FSS Hurricane, and it is basically an SMG version of the M4 assault rifle—it’s part of the M4 weapon platform. The bullets on the gun are actually fed into the top of the rail, which gives it its unique, almost naked-looking appearance when compared to other traditional guns.

The Hurricane “sacrifices range and stopping power for increased ammo capacity and enhanced stability,” according to its in-game description. It boasts strong mobility and solid DPS.

The SMG has a fast fire rate, which is its best commodity in close-range fights. The faster you fire, the quicker you can shred through an enemy’s HP. And the weapon can be made even stronger by equipping it with the right attachments in the Gunsmith.

Here’s the current best set of attachments to use for the FSS Hurricane in MW2.

Best FSS Hurricane loadout in Modern Warfare 2

Screengrab via Activision

Barrel: FSS-X7 Barrel

FSS-X7 Barrel Laser: 4MW Laser Box

4MW Laser Box Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot

Cronen Mini Red Dot Stock: Demo Quicksilver Collapsed

Demo Quicksilver Collapsed Rear Grip: Sakin ZX Grip

Secondary: Preferred pistol

Tactical: Stun Grenade

Lethal: Semtex

Perk Package: Battle Hardened and Double Time, Fast Hands, Ghost

Field Upgrade: Battle Rage

As it currently stands, the Hurricane pales in comparison to the Lachmann Sub, but it’s still a good SMG option for close-range maps. Run-and-gunners will have a blast with the Hurricane’s mobility and fire rate when getting up close and personal with enemy players.

The Hurricane fails greatly at anything longer than close-to-medium range, so don’t plan on outgunning enemies at range, especially since they’re likely going to be using an M4.