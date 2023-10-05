When is ranked play coming to MW3?

Sooner than you're used to at least.

Despite all of the excitement that builds up for the yearly Call of Duty reveal, it always still feels like a bit of a letdown when the new game launches without ranked play on day one. It’s become an annual tradition for the sweatiest tryhards to be forced to wait for ranked play—and for Modern Warfare 3, it’s happening again.

Like with previous releases, the ranked play aspect of the next Call of Duty release is behind handled by Treyarch, who is working in partnership with Sledgehammer for MW3. But unlike previous CoD releases, we have a pretty close-to-exact idea of when ranked play will launch in MW3.

When does ranked play launch in Modern Warfare 3?

According to Sledgehammer multiplayer creative director Greg Reisdorf, ranked play will launch for Modern Warfare 3 near the middle of season one, meaning it will likely be featured in the midseason Reloaded update of the game’s first season.

“We want enough time where players can get familiar with everything,” Reisdorf said during the Oct. 5 Call of Duty Next event. “They can understand what’s happening in the game, and we can start to build those restrictions within the game.”

Reisdorf added that Treyarch is going to “update and modernize” the Modern Warfare 2 ranked play experience. There is no indication that any sort of ranked play experience will be available during the open beta weekends in October.

Based on the time frame given by Sledgehammer, ranked play could come to MW3 a bit faster than it did for MW2. Ranked play in MW2 didn’t launch until the release of season two, which itself was pushed back from Feb. 1 to Feb. 15 earlier this year—more than three months after the game first launched.

If season one of MW3 starts in December, the Season One Reloaded update and ranked play could potentially come in January. That’s just speculation at this time based on previous CoD releases, however.

MW3 is set to launch globally on Nov. 10. We’ll have to wait for exact confirmation of a release date for ranked play, though.

