MW3 Ranked Play explained: Maps, modes, rewards, and more

Modern Warfare 3 Ranked Play scratches the competitive itch for players looking for more than a normal public match. Ranked Play uses the Call of Duty League ruleset, which restricts certain guns, equipment, and killstreaks. Additionally, the mode uses the same 4v4 format, pool of maps, and game modes the pros play on.

Players climb the ranks and earn new Skill Divisions by winning matches, aiming to earn a spot in the illustrious Top 250.

Without further ado, let’s jump right into everything you need to know in order to get started.

MW3 Ranked Play Ranks and Skill Divisions

All players start their Ranked Play journey at Rank 1. Winning matches earns stars toward ranking up, and a player’s Rank is permanent across every season.

Meanwhile, Skill Divisions change every season. Everyone starts in Bronze I at the start of a new season, and then has to fight through eight skill divisions and tiers by earning Skill Rating (SR) based on personal and team performance. Each skill division has three tiers. For example, players have to go through Bronze I, II, and III before reaching Silver.

Players get dropped back three Tiers at the start of a new season. If you were in Silver I after season one, you would begin season two in Bronze I.

Here is every skill division in MW3.

Bronze

Silver

Gold

Platinum

Diamond

Crimson

Iridescent

Top 250

It’s important to note that players can face SR penalties for being inactive, disconnecting from matches, or repeatedly killing teammates.

Winning three matches in a row earns a flaming rank, and more wins make the fire more pronounced. The flames expire after a loss or being inactive for longer than 72 hours. So get those settings tuned up right if you want to extend your streak and climb the ranks.

Ranked Play maps and game modes in MW3

Ranked Play is back and better than ever.

These are the game modes and maps that are currently available in Ranked Play:

Search and Destroy

Highrise

Invasion

Karachi

Skidrow

Terminal

Hardpoint

Invasion

Karachi

Skidrow

Sub Base

Terminal

Control

Highrise

Invasion

Karachi

Ranked Play rewards

Season one rewards

Here are the Ranked Play rewards that can be earned in season one.

Win five Ranked Play matches: “MWIII Season 1 Competitor” Weapon Sticker.

“MWIII Season 1 Competitor” Weapon Sticker. Win 10 Ranked Play matches: “Pro Issue Gutter Knife” Weapon Blueprint.

“Pro Issue Gutter Knife” Weapon Blueprint. Win 20 Ranked Play matches: “Script Writer” Weapon Charm.

“Script Writer” Weapon Charm. Win 30 Ranked Play matches: “Built Different” Large Decal.

“Built Different” Large Decal. Win 40 Ranked Play matches: “MWIII Ranked Play Season 1” Loading Screen.

“MWIII Ranked Play Season 1” Loading Screen. Win 50 Ranked Play matches: “MWIII Season 1 Ranked Veteran” Weapon Camo.

Alongside seasonal rewards, players earn skill division rewards at the end of a season based on the highest skill division a player reached.

Skill Division rewards