The best controller settings for Modern Warfare 3

Control your multiplayer destiny.

An operator kneeling on an enemy brandishing a knife in MW3.
Image via Activision

If you’re a console player for games like Call of Duty, you already know how important it is to dial in your controller’s settings to maximize your chance of success in Modern Warfare 3.

Controller customization settings in MW3 are, thankfully, pretty robust. There’s a lot you can do to tweak your settings for your own liking, but to start out with, we have some suggestions on how to customize your settings to dominate online.

Here are the best controller settings in MW3.

Best controller settings for MW3

Call of Duty operators fight in the Search and Destroy game mode in MW3.
Dial in your settings. Image via Activision

Controller

  • Input Device
    • Aiming Input Device: Controller
  • Inputs
    • Bumper Ping: Off
    • Flip L1/L2 and R1/R2: Off unless preferred
    • Stick Layout Preset: Default
    • Controller Vibration: Off
    • Trigger Effect: Off
  • Deadzone Inputs
A screenshot of the Test Stick Deadzone screen in MW3's settings.
This is incredibly handy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For this setting, you can use the Test Stick Deadzone setting to see if your controller has issues with stick drift. This can be a problem that can mess up your aiming or your movement if your stick is drifting.

If your stick is showing that it drifts, you can use the settings to customize the analog stick deadzone until the L and R in the circles like in the image above are directly in the center.

Aiming

  • Horizontal Stick Sensitivity: 5
  • Vertical Stick Sensitivity: 6

I prefer to have my Vertical sensitivity a bit higher to help with enemies above me, but side-to-side Horizontal aiming should be about in the middle.

  • ADS Sensitivity Multiplier: 0.90
This setting should be a bit lower than the others so you can hit those long shots at a distance with some well-placed aiming.

  • Sensitivity Multiplier
    • Ground Vehicles Sensitivity Multiplier: 1.00
    • Tablet Sensitivity Multiplier: 1.00
  • Vertical Aim Axis
    • On Foot: Standard
    • Ground Vehicles: Standard
  • Tactical Stance Sensitivity Multiplier: 1.00

This is a new setting in MW3, Tac Stance. When you ADS, you can press down on the d-pad to switch to Tac Stance, which will allow you to hip-fire to be more agile at the cost of aim accuracy when you ADS. I prefer to keep it the same as normal aiming.

  • Aim Response Curve Type: Dynamic
  • ADS Sens. Multiplier: 1.00

This only affects your aiming while holding your breath (focus) with sniper scopes.

  • ADS Sensitivity Transition Timing: Instant
  • Custom Sensitivity per Zoom: Off

Aim Assist

  • Target Aim Assist: On
  • Aim Assist Type: Black Ops

Motion Sensor Aiming

  • Motion Sensor Behavior: Off

Gameplay

A screenshot of the movement behaviors menu in MW3.
And some more tweaks. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Automatic Sprint: Off
  • Sprint/Tactical Behavior: Toggle

You can swap to turn Auto Sprint on if you’re sick of slamming L3, but I like to keep it as normal.

  • Auto Move Forward: Off
  • Tactical Sprint Behavior: Double Tap
  • Grounded Mantle: On
  • Automatic Airborne Mantle: Partial
  • Automatic Ground Mantle: Low Edges Only

Mantling happens quite often in MW3, so you can turn these off if you like, but Grounded Mantle is good to have on so you don’t always have to be jumping.

  • Invert Slide and Dive Behavior: Standard
  • Plunging Underwater: Trigger
  • Sprinting Door Bash: On
  • Ledge Climb Behavior: Mantle Only

Combat Behaviors

  • Aim Down Sight Behavior: On
  • Change Zoom Shared Input: Sprint/Tactical Sprint/Focus
  • Equipment Behavior: Hold
  • Weapon Mount Activation: ADS + Melee
  • Tactical ADS Activation: ADS + Down Button
  • Tactical ADS Behavior: Release ADS
  • Interact/Reload Behavior: Tap to Reload

This setting can be changed to “Prioritize Interact” for Warzone, because it’s way easier to loot that way.

  • ADS Stick Swap: Off
  • ADS Interruption Behavior: Interrupt

Make sure this one’s on Interrupt. This is key for doing things like reload canceling or slide canceling, which is a key part of MW3’s movement abilities.

  • Weapon Mount Exit Delay: Medium
  • Depleted Ammo Weapon Switch: On
  • Quick C4 Detonation: Grouped

Vehicle Behaviors

  • Vehicle Camera Recenter: Short Delay
  • Camera Initial Position: Free Look
  • Lean-out Activation: Melee

Overlay Behaviors

  • Ping Wheel Delay: Moderate
  • Killstreak Wheel Behavior: Hold
