If you’re a console player for games like Call of Duty, you already know how important it is to dial in your controller’s settings to maximize your chance of success in Modern Warfare 3.

Controller customization settings in MW3 are, thankfully, pretty robust. There’s a lot you can do to tweak your settings for your own liking, but to start out with, we have some suggestions on how to customize your settings to dominate online.

Here are the best controller settings in MW3.

Best controller settings for MW3

Controller

Input Device Aiming Input Device: Controller



Inputs Bumper Ping: Off Flip L1/L2 and R1/R2: Off unless preferred Stick Layout Preset: Default Controller Vibration: Off Trigger Effect: Off



Deadzone Inputs

For this setting, you can use the Test Stick Deadzone setting to see if your controller has issues with stick drift. This can be a problem that can mess up your aiming or your movement if your stick is drifting.

If your stick is showing that it drifts, you can use the settings to customize the analog stick deadzone until the L and R in the circles like in the image above are directly in the center.

Aiming

Horizontal Stick Sensitivity: 5

Vertical Stick Sensitivity: 6

I prefer to have my Vertical sensitivity a bit higher to help with enemies above me, but side-to-side Horizontal aiming should be about in the middle.

ADS Sensitivity Multiplier: 0.90

This setting should be a bit lower than the others so you can hit those long shots at a distance with some well-placed aiming.

Sensitivity Multiplier Ground Vehicles Sensitivity Multiplier: 1.00 Tablet Sensitivity Multiplier: 1.00



Vertical Aim Axis On Foot: Standard Ground Vehicles: Standard



Tactical Stance Sensitivity Multiplier: 1.00

This is a new setting in MW3, Tac Stance. When you ADS, you can press down on the d-pad to switch to Tac Stance, which will allow you to hip-fire to be more agile at the cost of aim accuracy when you ADS. I prefer to keep it the same as normal aiming.

Aim Response Curve Type: Dynamic

ADS Sens. Multiplier: 1.00

This only affects your aiming while holding your breath (focus) with sniper scopes.

ADS Sensitivity Transition Timing: Instant

Custom Sensitivity per Zoom: Off

Aim Assist

Target Aim Assist: On

Aim Assist Type: Black Ops

Motion Sensor Aiming

Motion Sensor Behavior: Off

Gameplay

Automatic Sprint: Off

Sprint/Tactical Behavior: Toggle

You can swap to turn Auto Sprint on if you’re sick of slamming L3, but I like to keep it as normal.

Auto Move Forward: Off

Tactical Sprint Behavior: Double Tap

Grounded Mantle: On

Automatic Airborne Mantle: Partial

Automatic Ground Mantle: Low Edges Only

Mantling happens quite often in MW3, so you can turn these off if you like, but Grounded Mantle is good to have on so you don’t always have to be jumping.

Invert Slide and Dive Behavior: Standard

Plunging Underwater: Trigger

Sprinting Door Bash: On

Ledge Climb Behavior: Mantle Only

Combat Behaviors

Aim Down Sight Behavior: On

Change Zoom Shared Input: Sprint/Tactical Sprint/Focus

Equipment Behavior: Hold

Weapon Mount Activation: ADS + Melee

Tactical ADS Activation: ADS + Down Button

Tactical ADS Behavior: Release ADS

Interact/Reload Behavior: Tap to Reload

This setting can be changed to “Prioritize Interact” for Warzone, because it’s way easier to loot that way.

ADS Stick Swap: Off

ADS Interruption Behavior: Interrupt

Make sure this one’s on Interrupt. This is key for doing things like reload canceling or slide canceling, which is a key part of MW3’s movement abilities.

Weapon Mount Exit Delay: Medium

Depleted Ammo Weapon Switch: On

Quick C4 Detonation: Grouped

Vehicle Behaviors

Vehicle Camera Recenter: Short Delay

Camera Initial Position: Free Look

Lean-out Activation: Melee

Overlay Behaviors

Ping Wheel Delay: Moderate

Killstreak Wheel Behavior: Hold

