It’s unfortunately become a bit of a frequent occurrence that the latest Call of Duty release doesn’t launch with any update about ranked play from the developer, let alone a ranked mode at all. Unsurprisingly, Modern Warfare 2 is no exception, launching on Oct. 28 with no ranked mode and no update from Infinity Ward about when to expect it.

The decision not to include ranked or even any information about ranked is perplexing, given the long drawn-out debate over skill-based matchmaking in the core playlists. Many players lament the use of SBMM because they are effectively getting the ranked experience without the satisfaction or reward of actually leveling up a competitive rank.

Will Modern Warfare 2 eventually get a ranked playlist?

When will ranked play come to Modern Warfare 2?

It’s unclear when ranked play will release in Modern Warfare 2. Fans can safely assume that ranked will eventually come to the game, though. The previous CoD release, Vanguard, launched in November 2021, with ranked play revealed months later in February 2022.

EXCLUSIVE: Ranked Play will be coming to Modern Warfare II shortly after launch with Treyarch leading development on the mode. pic.twitter.com/NAeJKgVwkW — Hope (@TheGhostOfHope) July 7, 2022

Many sites have pointed to a post from a Call of Duty leaker named @TheGhostOfHope, who says that Treyarch is leading the development of ranked and that it will arrive in MW2 “shortly after launch.” A more recent post from this user suggests a possible ranked play launch alongside the start of season one, which begins on Nov. 16.

There’s been little to no information about ranked play in MW2 outside of this.

What will ranked play look like in Modern Warfare 2?

Image via Infinity Ward

Like Vanguard did, ranked play in MW2 is expected to stick to the four-vs-four format used in the Call of Duty League. The ranked playlist will likely include Search and Destroy, Hardpoint, and Control, which will also be the modes used during CDL play for the 2023 season.

The list of ranks to climb has not been officially revealed yet, but another Call of Duty leak account in @VanguardIntel has said that the ranks will include (going upwards) Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond, and Crimson. There will also reportedly be an Iridescent rank, but they’re unsure where in the rank order that will be.

Players should be able to earn rewards from playing ranked as well. In Vanguard, players earned calling cards and emblems for reaching each rank and also had the opportunity to earn operator skins, animated calling cards and emblems, blueprints, camos, charms, and more. There were new rewards for each season of ranked.