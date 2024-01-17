Everyone loves a good submachine gun in an FPS, especially Call of Duty players. One of Modern Warfare 3’s new post-launch SMGs is the HRM-9, and it’s really fun.

Season One Reloaded’s new SMG, the HRM-9, is “a light yet stable 9mm submachine gun for close-quarters combat and putting down enemies quickly.” After using it in multiplayer, it seems destined for players’ loadouts immediately.

The HRM-9 makes for a solid new addition to CoD: MW3’s huge arsenal of SMGs, offering good close-quarters damage for a variety of maps and objective types. It’s well-balanced for both contesting fights at mid-range and its high fire rate makes it a menace up close.

Here’s what we think is the best HRM-9 build in MW3 so far.

Best HRM-9 loadout and class setup in MW3

A solid new addition. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The HRM-9’s fire rate is only surpassed by the WSP Swarm and Rival-9 and is nearly equal to the Striker 9. With the right build, it makes for a good weapon to use on small maps and while playing the objective in modes like Hardpoint.

Best HRM-9 build in MW3

Barrel: Princeps Long Barrel

Princeps Long Barrel Stock: Folding Stock

Folding Stock Underbarrel: Kimura RYN-03 Vertical Grip

Kimura RYN-03 Vertical Grip Magazine: 50 Round Drum

50 Round Drum Rear Grip: PCS-90 Assault Grip

The Princeps Long Barrel is a must as it provides a massive increase to Bullet Velocity and Range, while also buffing Aiming Idle Sway and Firing Aim Stability. This will help you hold your own at mid-range against other SMGs and ARs.

Like most fast-fire rate SMGs, the HRM-9 has a bunch of recoil, so the rest of the loadout can be used to shore up that weakness. The Kimura RYN-03 Vertical Grip is one of my favorite underbarrels, and the Folding Stock and PCS-90 Assault Grip are both excellent additions to help maintain the gun’s recoil while firing.

Tip: The HRM-9 feels rough without attachments. Stick with it, use a double weapon XP token, and rank it up to get the gunsmith additions necessary to make it a formidable gun.

I think the 50 Round Drum is a necessity as well because the HRM-9’s fast fire rate will melt through the base 30-round magazine nearly instantly. With 50, I feel like I’m able to fight off multiple enemies before having to disengage.

Best HRM-9 class in MW3

Vest: Infantry Vest

Infantry Vest Handgun: Renetti

Renetti Tactical: Stun Grenade

Stun Grenade Lethal: Semtex

Field Equipment: Trophy System or Dead Silence

Gloves: Commando Gloves

Commando Gloves Boots: Lightweight Boots

Lightweight Boots Gear: Tac Mask

This is a standard set of equipment for any SMG class, which will serve anyone well while running and gunning in multiplayer, regardless of the game mode. Make sure to use Infantry Vest, because it allows a full suite of perks and equipment to be used.