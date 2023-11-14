Modern Warfare 3’s roster of submachine guns is massive, but you can’t deny the new hotness. That’s why it’s important to have a good build for new guns like in this best WSP Swarm loadout in MW3.

The in-game description for the WSP Swarm says it’s “ultra compact and maneuverable” and it “overwhelms targets with a fast fire rate.” That’s true but only at very close ranges.

Still, it’s a weapon worth using, especially if you’re a fan of fast-paced gameplay and SMGs in CoD. It’s definitely not the best SMG in the game, but I think it’s pretty fun to use with MW3’s advanced movement system.

This is the best loadout for the WSP Swarm in MW3.

Best WSP Swarm loadout and class setup in MW3

Let’s fix that awful recoil. Screenshot by Dot Esports

What the WSP Swarm lacks in accuracy and recoil, it makes up for in fire rate and up-close damage, so I like to fix its weaknesses to mitigate them as much as possible and make it a formidable gun in CQC scenarios.

Best WSP Swarm attachments in MW3

Muzzle: Bruen Pendulum

Bruen Pendulum Laser: 1MW Artemis Laser

1MW Artemis Laser Underbarrel: Kimura RYN-03 Vertical Grip

Kimura RYN-03 Vertical Grip Magazine: 40 Round Mag

40 Round Mag Rear Grip: Marauder Grip

These attachments do a lot of heavy lifting when it comes to fixing the WSP Swarm’s brutal recoil control and accuracy, buffing them both to make it as usable as possible. Otherwise, you will be wearing out your right analog stick by dragging it downward the whole time.

Even with these attachments, the WSP Swarm struggles to deal with anyone at range. Make no mistake, this is a close-quarters weapon, reserved for players who are running and gunning and flying into the objective.

Best WSP Swarm class setup in MW3

Vest: Infantry Vest

Infantry Vest Handgun: Renetti

Renetti Tactical: Stun Grenade

Stun Grenade Lethal: Semtex

Field Equipment: Trophy System or Dead Silence

Gloves: Commando Gloves

Commando Gloves Boots: Tactical Pads

Tactical Pads Gear: Tac Mask

I don’t think you can go wrong with the Infantry Vest in MW3, the most basic of the bunch but it gets the job done by allowing you to equip gear in every slot. Stun Grenade and Semtex should also be in basically every class.

When it comes to perks, Commando Gloves are great considering you’ll be running around most of the time and it allows you to reload while sprinting. I like to use Tactical Pads since the WSP Swarm already has good mobility, and Tac Mask to counter any stun grenades thrown my way.