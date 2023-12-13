The best SMG in Warzone

Let's get up close and personal.

A screenshot of a purple WSP Swarm with fun weapon charm in Warzone's firing range.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Every good Call of Duty player knows that your loadout needs a strong close-range gun, and that’s why we’ve got your back with the best SMG in Warzone.

Submachine guns are perfect for the final few circles, or for when you’re forced into a building and must fight enemies in close quarters. Assault rifles are meant for mid-range or longer, so the best SMG is what you need when it’s time to fight someone right up in your face.

Here’s what we think is the best SMG in Warzone, along with some others that work almost as well.

Best SMG in Warzone 3

Right now, the best SMG in Warzone is the WSP Swarm. Its fast fire rate dominates enemies up close, which is what SMGs are made for. Pair it up with a good long-range gun like the BAS-B or Holger 556 and get ready to dominate games.

But there are plenty of solid SMGs that will suit you just fine in Warzone right now. Here’s our list of favorites.

Warzone SMG meta

WSP Swarm

A screenshot of the best WSP Swarm loadout in Warzone.
Fast fire rate, fast TTK. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best WSP Swarm attachments in Warzone

  • Muzzle: Purifier Muzzle Brake S
  • Optic: Mk. 3 Reflector
  • Stock: FSS Fortress Heavy Stock
  • Underbarrel: Bruen Pivot Vertical Grip
  • Rear Grip: Marauder Grip

WSP-9

WSP-9
Have you tried out this SMG yet? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best WSP-9 attachments in MW3 Warzone

  • Muzzle: Shadowstrike Suppressor
  • Barrel: HISS Short Light Barrel
  • Laser: VLK LZR 7MW
  • Underbarrel: XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop
  • Magazine: 40 Round Mag

Striker

A screenshot of the best Striker loadout in Warzone.
Big mag, big damage. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best Striker attachments in Warzone

  • Laser: VLK LZR 7MW
  • Stock: Lachmann MK2 Light Stock
  • Underbarrel: DR-6 Handstop
  • Magazine: 48 Round Mag
  • Rear Grip: Sakin ZX Grip

Rival-9

An image of the best Rival-9 loadout in Warzone.
The right attachments for close-quarters combat. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best Rival-9 attachments in Warzone

  • Muzzle: Purifier Muzzle Brake S
  • Barrel: Rival-C Clearshot Barrel
  • Stock: MTZ Marauder Stock
  • Magazine: 40 Round Mag
  • Rear Grip: Rival Vice Assault Grip

Fennec 45

A screenshot of the best Fennec 45 loadout in Warzone.
Fast movement, faster fire rate. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best Fennec 45 attachments in Warzone

  • Muzzle: Purifier Muzzle Brake S
  • Optic: Mk. 3 Reflector
  • Underbarrel: DR-6 Handstop
  • Ammunition: .45 Auto High Grain Rounds
  • Magazine: Fennec Mag 45

AMR9

The AMR9 in MW3, with it's attributes and attachments listed.
Time to give the AMR9 a shot? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best AMR9 attachments in Warzone

  • Muzzle: Spiral V3.5 Flash Hider
  • Barrel: AMR9 Commando Pro Barrel
  • Optic: MK.3 Reflector
  • Stock: DAV15 Light Tactical Stock
  • Magazine: 50 Round Mag

This article will be updated throughout Warzone’s updates and patches as weapons are nerfed or buffed.

