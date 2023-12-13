Every good Call of Duty player knows that your loadout needs a strong close-range gun, and that’s why we’ve got your back with the best SMG in Warzone.

Submachine guns are perfect for the final few circles, or for when you’re forced into a building and must fight enemies in close quarters. Assault rifles are meant for mid-range or longer, so the best SMG is what you need when it’s time to fight someone right up in your face.

Here’s what we think is the best SMG in Warzone, along with some others that work almost as well.

Best SMG in Warzone 3

Right now, the best SMG in Warzone is the WSP Swarm. Its fast fire rate dominates enemies up close, which is what SMGs are made for. Pair it up with a good long-range gun like the BAS-B or Holger 556 and get ready to dominate games.

But there are plenty of solid SMGs that will suit you just fine in Warzone right now. Here’s our list of favorites.

WSP Swarm

Fast fire rate, fast TTK. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best WSP Swarm attachments in Warzone

Muzzle: Purifier Muzzle Brake S

Purifier Muzzle Brake S Optic: Mk. 3 Reflector

Mk. 3 Reflector Stock: FSS Fortress Heavy Stock

FSS Fortress Heavy Stock Underbarrel: Bruen Pivot Vertical Grip

Bruen Pivot Vertical Grip Rear Grip: Marauder Grip

WSP-9

Have you tried out this SMG yet? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best WSP-9 attachments in MW3 Warzone

Muzzle: Shadowstrike Suppressor

Shadowstrike Suppressor Barrel: HISS Short Light Barrel

HISS Short Light Barrel Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Underbarrel: XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop

XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop Magazine: 40 Round Mag

Striker

Big mag, big damage. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best Striker attachments in Warzone

Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Stock: Lachmann MK2 Light Stock

Lachmann MK2 Light Stock Underbarrel: DR-6 Handstop

DR-6 Handstop Magazine: 48 Round Mag

48 Round Mag Rear Grip: Sakin ZX Grip

Rival-9

The right attachments for close-quarters combat. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best Rival-9 attachments in Warzone

Muzzle: Purifier Muzzle Brake S

Purifier Muzzle Brake S Barrel: Rival-C Clearshot Barrel

Rival-C Clearshot Barrel Stock: MTZ Marauder Stock

MTZ Marauder Stock Magazine: 40 Round Mag

40 Round Mag Rear Grip: Rival Vice Assault Grip

Fennec 45

Fast movement, faster fire rate. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best Fennec 45 attachments in Warzone

Muzzle: Purifier Muzzle Brake S

Purifier Muzzle Brake S Optic: Mk. 3 Reflector

Mk. 3 Reflector Underbarrel: DR-6 Handstop

DR-6 Handstop Ammunition: .45 Auto High Grain Rounds

.45 Auto High Grain Rounds Magazine: Fennec Mag 45

AMR9

Time to give the AMR9 a shot? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best AMR9 attachments in Warzone

Muzzle: Spiral V3.5 Flash Hider

Spiral V3.5 Flash Hider Barrel: AMR9 Commando Pro Barrel

AMR9 Commando Pro Barrel Optic: MK.3 Reflector

MK.3 Reflector Stock: DAV15 Light Tactical Stock

DAV15 Light Tactical Stock Magazine: 50 Round Mag

This article will be updated throughout Warzone’s updates and patches as weapons are nerfed or buffed.