Every good Call of Duty player knows that your loadout needs a strong close-range gun, and that’s why we’ve got your back with the best SMG in Warzone.
Submachine guns are perfect for the final few circles, or for when you’re forced into a building and must fight enemies in close quarters. Assault rifles are meant for mid-range or longer, so the best SMG is what you need when it’s time to fight someone right up in your face.
Here’s what we think is the best SMG in Warzone, along with some others that work almost as well.
Best SMG in Warzone 3
Right now, the best SMG in Warzone is the WSP Swarm. Its fast fire rate dominates enemies up close, which is what SMGs are made for. Pair it up with a good long-range gun like the BAS-B or Holger 556 and get ready to dominate games.
But there are plenty of solid SMGs that will suit you just fine in Warzone right now. Here’s our list of favorites.
Warzone SMG meta
WSP Swarm
Best WSP Swarm attachments in Warzone
- Muzzle: Purifier Muzzle Brake S
- Optic: Mk. 3 Reflector
- Stock: FSS Fortress Heavy Stock
- Underbarrel: Bruen Pivot Vertical Grip
- Rear Grip: Marauder Grip
WSP-9
Best WSP-9 attachments in MW3 Warzone
- Muzzle: Shadowstrike Suppressor
- Barrel: HISS Short Light Barrel
- Laser: VLK LZR 7MW
- Underbarrel: XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop
- Magazine: 40 Round Mag
Striker
Best Striker attachments in Warzone
- Laser: VLK LZR 7MW
- Stock: Lachmann MK2 Light Stock
- Underbarrel: DR-6 Handstop
- Magazine: 48 Round Mag
- Rear Grip: Sakin ZX Grip
Rival-9
Best Rival-9 attachments in Warzone
- Muzzle: Purifier Muzzle Brake S
- Barrel: Rival-C Clearshot Barrel
- Stock: MTZ Marauder Stock
- Magazine: 40 Round Mag
- Rear Grip: Rival Vice Assault Grip
Fennec 45
Best Fennec 45 attachments in Warzone
- Muzzle: Purifier Muzzle Brake S
- Optic: Mk. 3 Reflector
- Underbarrel: DR-6 Handstop
- Ammunition: .45 Auto High Grain Rounds
- Magazine: Fennec Mag 45
AMR9
Best AMR9 attachments in Warzone
- Muzzle: Spiral V3.5 Flash Hider
- Barrel: AMR9 Commando Pro Barrel
- Optic: MK.3 Reflector
- Stock: DAV15 Light Tactical Stock
- Magazine: 50 Round Mag
This article will be updated throughout Warzone’s updates and patches as weapons are nerfed or buffed.