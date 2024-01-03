When is Fortune’s Keep coming back to Warzone?

You're in for a treat if you missed this map's first run.

Fortune’s Keep didn’t have a long shelf life in Warzone, but the map’s short run left its mark, and community members are ready for a long-awaited reunion.

In June 2022, as part of the Call of Duty Vanguard season four update, Raven Software entrusted High Moon Studios to create its first battle royale map. The final product gave fans a new Resurgence experience, hand-crafted from scratch, that fans enjoyed revisiting and exploring daily—and many are counting down the days until it returns.

The island-based map featured a bright and vibrant landscape with unique POIs, such as a winery, medieval barracks, and a seaside village. In the map’s announcement blog, High Moon claimed the team set out to capture the same feel of beloved Resurgence map Rebirth Island and used a similar map size and lobby count to achieve that goal.

However, Fortune’s Keep launched at the end of CoD Vanguard’s life cycle, so when Warzone 2 launched four months later, the popular Resurgence map was thrown to the side, and community members slammed the decision.

When is Fortune’s Keep coming to Warzone 3?

Fortune’s Keep plays much differently than other Resurgence maps.

At MW3’s reveal event, Activision announced Fortune’s Keep is returning to Warzone in 2024.

In December 2023, CoD insider CharlieInte narrowed the timeframe to mid-2024, giving us a slightly better idea of when we can expect the map to return. Based on the content strategy we saw with MW2 and MW3’s current trajectory, Warzone season two is expected to launch in February, while season three will most likely start in April.

If February is too early for a new map, season three might align better with the time window. In Warzone 3, there is a map rotation between the two Resurgence maps, Ashika Island and Vondel, which were first introduced in WZ2.

Adding a third map to the pool wouldn’t be out of the question, but Raven has also not shied away from completely replacing Warzone environments in the past, so enjoy every moment on Vondel and Ashika while you still can.