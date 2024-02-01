Warzone Resurgence Ranked Play confirmed for season 2

Alongside the re-introduction of Fortune’s Keep, Warzone season two features a Ranked Play Resurgence mode.

Recommended Videos

Fortune’s Keep is the star of the show in Warzone season two. The island-based Resurgence map is receiving a rework with new POIs and new interactive features, such as a bridge that players can manually retract and a valve that allows players to flood rooms with water. But if a new look wasn’t enough to get players interested in revisiting Fortune’s Keep, season two also adds WZ Ranked Play: Resurgence.

Back to Fortune’s Keep we go. Image via Activision

When does Resurgence Ranked Play go live in Warzone?

Activision confirmed season two starts on February 7 and listed WZ Ranked Play: Resurgence as one of the new features included in the update. The developers did not reveal what maps, squad sizes, or rules the mode would use. But if Resurgence Ranked Play is anything like what we saw from Warzone 2, players should expect specific weapons, killstreaks, and equipment items to be banned.

“Let’s see who can claim a spot in the Top 250,” Raven Software said in their repost of the announcement video. Hinting at a top 250 suggests Ranked Play: Resurgence will use the same skill division format as MW3’s competitive game mode, in which players earn Skill Rating based on their performances and progress through seven different divisions before ultimately earning a coveted spot in the Top 250.

Warzone players and competitive battle royale fans will still have to wait longer before Urzikstan receives a dedicated trios Ranked Play mode.