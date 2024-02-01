Category:
CoD

Warzone Resurgence Ranked Play confirmed for season 2

Resurgence gets its own dedicated Ranked Play mode.
Image of Ryan Lemay
Ryan Lemay
|
Published: Feb 1, 2024 12:15 pm
Fortune's Keep Warzone
Image via Activision

Alongside the re-introduction of Fortune’s Keep, Warzone season two features a Ranked Play Resurgence mode.

Recommended Videos

Fortune’s Keep is the star of the show in Warzone season two. The island-based Resurgence map is receiving a rework with new POIs and new interactive features, such as a bridge that players can manually retract and a valve that allows players to flood rooms with water. But if a new look wasn’t enough to get players interested in revisiting Fortune’s Keep, season two also adds WZ Ranked Play: Resurgence.

Warzone Fortune's Keep
Back to Fortune’s Keep we go. Image via Activision

When does Resurgence Ranked Play go live in Warzone?

Activision confirmed season two starts on February 7 and listed WZ Ranked Play: Resurgence as one of the new features included in the update. The developers did not reveal what maps, squad sizes, or rules the mode would use. But if Resurgence Ranked Play is anything like what we saw from Warzone 2, players should expect specific weapons, killstreaks, and equipment items to be banned.

“Let’s see who can claim a spot in the Top 250,” Raven Software said in their repost of the announcement video. Hinting at a top 250 suggests Ranked Play: Resurgence will use the same skill division format as MW3’s competitive game mode, in which players earn Skill Rating based on their performances and progress through seven different divisions before ultimately earning a coveted spot in the Top 250.

Warzone players and competitive battle royale fans will still have to wait longer before Urzikstan receives a dedicated trios Ranked Play mode.

related content
Read Article MW3 Zombies is finally getting a new map in season 2
Zombies MW3
Category:
CoD
CoD
MW3 Zombies is finally getting a new map in season 2
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Feb 1, 2024
Read Article Call of Duty: Mobile redeem codes for February 2024
Category:
CoD
CoD
Codes
Codes
Mobile
Mobile
Call of Duty: Mobile redeem codes for February 2024
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Feb 1, 2024
Read Article ‘Boring as hell’: MW3 players left disappointed by ‘lazy’ Walking Dead event camo
Season 2 art Warzone
Category:
CoD
CoD
‘Boring as hell’: MW3 players left disappointed by ‘lazy’ Walking Dead event camo
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Jan 31, 2024
Read Article How to get the Speed Cola schematic in MW3 Zombies
A Disciple, a special zombie type, in MW3 Zombies
Category:
CoD
CoD
How to get the Speed Cola schematic in MW3 Zombies
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Jan 31, 2024
Read Article Who is Firecracker, CoD’s newest operator from The Boys?
Firecracker the Boys
Category:
CoD
CoD
Who is Firecracker, CoD’s newest operator from The Boys?
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Jan 31, 2024
Related Content
Read Article MW3 Zombies is finally getting a new map in season 2
Zombies MW3
Category:
CoD
CoD
MW3 Zombies is finally getting a new map in season 2
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Feb 1, 2024
Read Article Call of Duty: Mobile redeem codes for February 2024
Category:
CoD
CoD
Codes
Codes
Mobile
Mobile
Call of Duty: Mobile redeem codes for February 2024
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Feb 1, 2024
Read Article ‘Boring as hell’: MW3 players left disappointed by ‘lazy’ Walking Dead event camo
Season 2 art Warzone
Category:
CoD
CoD
‘Boring as hell’: MW3 players left disappointed by ‘lazy’ Walking Dead event camo
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Jan 31, 2024
Read Article How to get the Speed Cola schematic in MW3 Zombies
A Disciple, a special zombie type, in MW3 Zombies
Category:
CoD
CoD
How to get the Speed Cola schematic in MW3 Zombies
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Jan 31, 2024
Read Article Who is Firecracker, CoD’s newest operator from The Boys?
Firecracker the Boys
Category:
CoD
CoD
Who is Firecracker, CoD’s newest operator from The Boys?
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Jan 31, 2024

Author

Ryan Lemay
Ryan graduated from Ithaca College in 2021 with a sports media degree and a journalism minor. He gained experience as a writer with the Morning Times newspaper and then Dexerto as a games writer. He mainly writes about first-person shooters, including Call of Duty and Battlefield, but he is also a big FIFA fan. You can contact him at ryanlemay@dotesports.com.