Best Resurgence loadout and class setup for Warzone

You came to the right place for a loadout to use on Ashika Island or Vondel.

Whether you are playing on Ashika Island or Vondel, here is our best loadout for Warzone Resurgence matches.

Building a loadout for Resurgence requires a different mindset than choosing a class for standard battle royale matches. Gunfights on Resurgence maps like Ashika Island and Vondel will mostly occur around 30-40 meters or closer than big maps. But on Warzone’s large map Urzikstan, you will need a weapon that can fire at enemies from 40 meters or further away.

LMGs, battle rifles, and one-shot snipers dominate on Urzikstan because those weapons deal massive damage, are accurate, and have large magazine sizes. But for Resurgence, ARs and SMGs reign supreme as they offer the best combination of accuracy and mobility, and that’s what we accomplished with our loadouts.

Best long-range meta loadout for Resurgence

Mow them down. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Muzzle: Casus Break

Casus Break Barrel: Cronen Headwind Long Barrel

Cronen Headwind Long Barrel Stock: HVS 3.4 Pad

HVS 3.4 Pad Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support

Bruen Heavy Support Magazine: 60 Round Drum

There aren’t many ARs in Warzone that are worth using at the moment. Using the SVA 545 in burst-fire mode is an intriguing option, but we believe that the RAM-7 is the best AR in the battle royale and perfect for Resurgence.

Players will have to get used to the RAM-7’s difficult-to-control recoil pattern, but our attachments help improve the AR’s accuracy. The Bruen Heavy Support Grip and HVS 3.4 Pad improve gun kick and recoil control.

Next, the Cronen Headwind Long Barrel and Bruen Heavy Support Grip, and help eliminate aiming idle sway and improve aiming stability.

We prefer using the Casus Break muzzle, as it gets rid of most visual recoil even though there may be better options on paper.

Best short-range meta loadout for Resurgence

Danger close. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Muzzle: L4R Flash Hider

L4R Flash Hider Barrel: WSP Reckless-90 Long Barrel

WSP Reckless-90 Long Barrel Optic: MK. 3 Reflector

MK. 3 Reflector Stock: FSS Fortress Heavy Stock

FSS Fortress Heavy Stock Magazine: 50 Round Mag

Like the RAM-7, the WSP Swarm boasts a rapid time-to-kill speed but suffers from poor accuracy. As a result, we crafted our loadout using the same reasoning. The L4R Flash Hider, WSP Reckless-90 Long Barrel, and WSP Reckless-90 Long Barrel all improve some combination of recoil, gun kick control, and aiming idle sway.

The RAM-7 and WSP Swarm are already mobile weapons, so sacrificing some speed for accuracy is well worth the trade-off.

Best perks and equipment in Resurgence

Perk Package Perk One: Double Time Perk Two: Sleight of Hand Perk Three: Tempered Perk Four: High Alert

Lethal: Throwing Knife

Throwing Knife Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Our perk package doesn’t deviate from what we use in standard battle royale matches. Double Time increases Tac Sprint duration and reduces its refresh time, which will be helpful for rotating, escaping the gas, or running away from a gunfight.

We recommend pairing this perk with High Alert and a Smoke Grenade, so the perk alerts when an enemy is looking at you, and smoke grenades create an opening to escape. It’s always hard to find plates in Resurgence matches, so Tempered makes it possible to achieve full armor with two plates instead of three.

When you down an enemy in Resurgence, time is always of the essence, so a Throwing Knife is the quickest way to finish the job without wasting more ammunition.