Warzone devs add back Quads playlist following complaints—and ask what players want to see next

Warzone community members flooded social media this week with complaints over the removal of Quads in the most recent playlist update, forcing Raven Software’s hand to respond.

Raven Software cycles through different squad sizes, maps, and modes every Thursday in a weekly playlist update. As a result, a segment of the player base is always left unsatisfied as their preferred method of playing is removed.

Vondel has grown to be a beloved map in Warzone. Image via Activision

If players don’t have a group of friends to play with, they don’t want to be forced to play in squad sizes that aren’t possible for them to take part in without queuing up with random users. Community members held out hope they would no longer have to worry about that issue as the devs announced that solos, duos, trios, and quads would be available for all of season one.

That dream was shortlived, though, as Raven Software removed the popular game mode Plunder and axed Quads as a squad size in Resurgence. The decision outraged community members, and the devs had a change of heart after seeing the negative response.

Warzone devs add back Vondel Resurgence Quads

One day after releasing the controversial playlist update that removed Resurgence Quads, Raven Software responded today. “You wanted Vondel Resurgence Quads, so it’s back for the weekend,” Raven Software said. “If you want it again next week, you’ll have to participate in the community vote.”

The devs added a poll to the post with four Resurgence Quads location options for the Jan. 11 playlist, including Popov Power, Orlov Military Base, Zarvavan Suburbs, and Vondel.

Community members were called to action to vote for Vondel if they wanted it back again, and Warzone players made their voices heard. As of Jan. 5, Vondel has received an overwhelming 70 percent of the votes, indicating we will likely see the map return again.

In the meantime, players can feel free to load into Vondel with their squad without the fear of a map rotation forcing them to play Ashika Island.