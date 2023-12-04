Warzone finally plans to acknoledge solo players in MW3 season one

For at least all of MW3 season one, Warzone players can finally play any of solos, duos, trios, or squads every day.

Raven Software originally used a playlist rotation system for Warzone 2, which quickly drew community ire, with many players bashing the system for taking away their favorite battle royale maps and playlists. For example, the devs initially promised Ashika Island would launch with every squad size available. But, community members were disappointed when the Resurgence map launched with only squads available. To resolve the issue, the devs have turned to a weekly playlist rotation and cycled through game modes every Wednesday.

Warzone is finally here.

That strategy also backfired as one squad size would replace another, causing someone to get the short end of the stick at all times. The rotation got even more confusing once the battle royale had multiple live maps; players could only play solos on Ashika Island or duos on Vondel. But now, MW3 is taking everyone into account for season one.

Warzone launches with every squad size available

When Warzone relaunches worldwide on Wednesday, Dec. 6, solos, duos, trios, and quads will be available all season long, CharlieIntel confirmed today. This means players can experience Urzikstan however they want to. The CoD insider did not confirm which squad sizes will be available in Ashika Island and Vondel.

Having every option available in the main battle royale experience was enough to excite community members, though. “Finally, we can play a normal game without seeing duos, trios, or solos removed every week,” CoD content creator HunterTV said.

Warzone streamer Metaphor begged the devs multiple times during Warzone 2 to stop removing solos. So, Metaphor celebrated the announcement but held reservations. “Let’s get a confirmation on solos being there year long,” he said. “Hope this stays permanently and not just this season,” a third player said.

Warzone players can now rest a little easier knowing they have at least a few weeks of every playlist available in MW3 once season one kicks off on Dec. 6.