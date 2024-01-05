When is Plunder coming back to Warzone?

Sometimes, Warzone’s game developers make you really scratch your head with the decisions being made behind the scenes, like the removal of modes like Plunder.

It’s really, really annoying whenever you hop on Call of Duty to try and play your favorite mode and it’s missing in action for no apparent reason. It happens way too often these days, and it’s something all of us as CoD players need to come to grips with.

One of the most common losses in CoD is the Plunder game mode. The Warzone mode that tasks players with grabbing as much cash as possible while slaying enemy players frequently disappears from the game, leaving those who enjoy it out in the cold.

Here’s the latest information on the mode’s most recent absence and when Plunder will be coming back to Warzone.

Did Warzone remove Plunder?

Sorry pal. Image via Activision

If you’ve found this article, it’s likely that Plunder is not currently available in Warzone, so yes, Warzone has removed Plunder. But this is not a permanent situation.

Call of Duty oftentimes removes playlists and replaces them with different ones, such as limited-time modes, different player counts, and more. Plunder is a frequent victim of these playlist changes, and is sometimes unavailable to be played at all at certain times.

It’s annoying, we know, but this is just how Activision operates CoD in the 2020s. Multiplayer games, like MW3 and MW2, also have this same issue where playlists are moved in and out of the game on a whim.

Other Warzone playlists often affected by this are Battle Royale and Resurgence, which sometimes swaps out modes like Duos and Squads for some reason. It’s not ideal by any means, but there’s not much we can do about it as players besides politely voicing our frustrations with the system.

When is Plunder returning to Warzone 3?

Look out! Image via Activision

There’s no official release date for the return of Plunder in Warzone, but playlist updates happen every Wednesday. Make sure to check the game and CoD’s social channels to see when new playlists are back in the game.

It’s not always this bad, but it took a whole five months for Plunder to ever appear in Warzone 2.0 in the first place after it launched alongside MW2. Let’s hope Plunder’s current hiatus won’t be nearly as long as that.

Tip: If Plunder is currently unavailable, your only option is to wait or play other Warzone modes in the meantime. Sorry, gamers.

Playlist updates happen every Wednesday at about 12pm CT, so that’s the time to check whether your favorite mode has returned or not.