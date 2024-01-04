What happened to the Plunder game mode in Warzone?

Plunder returned for MW3's iteration of Warzone, but is the mode live right now?

Every Thursday, Warzone has a playlist update cycling through different game modes, squad sizes, and maps. Here is your answer to if Plunder made the cut this time around.

Warzone has experimented with several different limited-time modes over the years, but arguably, none have cultivated a cult following quite like Plunder. The game mode puts a unique spin on the traditional battle royale formula.

Plunder boasts a passionate fan base. Image via Activision

Instead of fighting to be the last team standing, in Plunder, squads race to collect two million in cash in a quick, 15-minute match with unlimited redeployments. Players spawn with their own load-outs and the map doesn’t shrink with gas, meaning free-to-play Warzone users that didn’t purchase Modern Warfare 3 can use the mode as a way to level up their weapons. The quick game times mirror the popularity of other Warzone maps and modes like Fortune’s Keep.

Plunder also draws in fans who are sick and tired of being forced to use the same few meta weapons required to win at the highest level and want a casual experience instead. With that out of the way, let’s see if Plunder is live in Warzone.

Was Plunder removed from Warzone?

As of the playlist update on Jan. 4, Plunder is unavailable to play in Warzone. Lockdown replaced Plunder, and the devs did not reveal if they plan to add the game mode in the upcoming Jan. 11 playlist update.

However, when that date rolls around, we will provide an update if the popular game mode makes a highly-anticipated return.

In the meantime, players can try their hand in Lockdown, a combination of Warzone and Hardpoint.