When is Warzone’s new map coming out?

Warzone’s new map is almost here, so it’s time to say goodbye to Al Mazrah for now and get ready to make new Call of Duty memories elsewhere.

It’s time to drop into an all-new location. Warzone is getting a new map as part of MW3, and it’s one that should be familiar to gamers who’ve played MW3 multiplayer and the campaign. Welcome to Urzikstan.

Here’s everything we know so far about Warzone’s new map in MW3.

Fight from high. Image via Activision

Warzone’s new map, Urzikstan, will be released alongside season one of MW3 at the beginning of December. The most likely date for season one is either Dec. 6 or Dec. 13, a Wednesday.

Seasonal updates in CoD have traditionally taken place on Wednesdays throughout the past few years, so this is an educated guess until the release date becomes official. The update also needs to be deployed before the game’s developers go on break for the holidays.

What is Urzikstan in Warzone?

Plenty of buildings. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Urzikstan is the name of Warzone’s new map, and it was a central location for several missions in MW3’s campaign as well as multiple Ground War maps in MW3’s multiplayer.

“Positioned in Western Asia on the eastern border of the Black Sea, Urzikstan plays an important role in the Modern Warfare series,” Activision said. “Bordering the Republic of Adal — the location of Call of Duty: Warzone’s Al Mazrah map — Urzikstan has only recently come out from under the thumb of dictator Roman Barkov due to a joint operation between the CIA, SAS, and the Urzikstan Liberation Force founded by Farah Karim following the Tobrak Prison Break.”

Urzikstan is a mix of urban environments, farmland, waterways, military bases, and everything in between.

Urzikstan points of interest

Get to know your new stomping grounds. Image via Activision

According to Activision, Urzikstan has 11 major points of interest surrounded by other smaller areas for players to explore, loot, and battle on.

Levin Resort

“Tourists and business travelers alike used to flock to the Levin Resort, enjoying the poolside seating and abundant shopping and services within. It’s now a vacant site, the nearby statues of General Barkov defaced following his downfall,” Activision said. “Tread carefully through the resort courtyard, where vantage points from multiple angles present danger to those below.”

Popov Power

“The workhorse of Urzikstan, Popov Power supplies energy to the growing region,” Activision said. “Fight around the plant’s cooling towers and containment structures and utilize the full run of its industrial buildings to flank and ambush enemy squads.”

Orlov Military Base

“Missile silos lie at the heart of the Orlov Military Base alongside bunkers and facilities built into the mountainous terrain that dominates the northern portion of the map,” Activision said. “Scattered barricades throughout provide squads with a means of defense when pushing into the area.”

Seaport District

“Hit up the docks of the Seaport District, where rusty fishing boats lie anchored, waiting for their next venture into the Black Sea,” Activision said. “Eliminate enemies by taking up a position in one of the surrounding maritime buildings or use a more nautical approach by diving into the water and repositioning to an ideal vantage point.”

Urzikstan Cargo

“The major site of imports and exports in the region, Urzikstan Cargo offers powerful vantage points over the waterways and beyond via its cargo cranes,” Activision said. “Prepare for close-quarters mayhem as squads battle it out between the stacked containers below.”

Old Town

“Once the heart of the region, Old Town has seen better days since construction moved south,” Activision said. “Skirmish through dilapidated buildings and get a sense of the region’s early history where the population first set down its roots.”

Low Town

“Far from the riches of Zaravan, Low Town is home to ramshackle living quarters where buildings stand on wooden stilt foundations over muddy, trash-strewn walkways,” Activision said. “Don’t let the run-down appearance fool you — the area’s centralized location makes it a key location for ambushing enemies crossing the map.”

Hadiqa Farms

“Hadiqa Farms is ideal for those seeking a more rural setting,” Activision said. “With fewer buildings than the other areas, the combat here is focused on the ground. Keep a long-ranged weapon in tow when navigating here, as cover can be hard to come by when traversing the wide-open fields.”

Zaravan City

“Old and new construction alike sit side by side as the city grows ever taller,” Activision said. “Utilize the horizontal ziplines to quickly traverse from skyscraper to skyscraper, or opt for the streets below. Bring along a vehicle if you do; you’ll want a quick escape if things go sideways, and the freeway through downtown provides the perfect route to your next destination.”

Zaravan Suburbs

“Battle in the outskirts of Zaravan City, an affluent suburb featuring rooftop gardens, solar panels over ancient archways, and a state-of-the-art concert hall and community center,” Activision said. “This is an ideal point from which to launch an attack into the city without needing to cross waterways or bridges.”

Shahin Manor

“Deploy to the exquisite Shahin Manor, adorned with the flag of Urzikstan and situated far from the hustle and bustle of the city,'” Activision said. “Watch for enemies overhead as you ascend the double staircase rising over the marble-floored foyer and prepare for close-quarters combat throughout.”