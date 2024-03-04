How to unlock the SOA Subverter in MW3 and Warzone

Every month or so, Call of Duty games like Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone get a new weapon or two to freshen things up.

One of MW3’s best guns, the BAS-B, is a battle rifle. But we could have a new potential replacement for the BAS-B with Season Two Reloaded’s SOA Subverter. The midseason update for Season Two adds a melee weapon as well, but the Subverter looks like it’s going to be the hot ticket.

“Chambered in 7.62, this hard-hitting rifle dominates at mid to longer ranges thanks to a low rate of fire and predictable recoil,” Activision said of the new battle rifle. The company also called it “a contender for the optimal battle rifle, if you can mitigate the more leisurely aim down sight speed.”

Here’s how to get the latest battle rifle in MW3 added in Season Two Reloaded.

How to get the SOA Subverter in MW3 and Warzone

A new Warzone great? Image via Activision

The SOA Subverter is unlocked via a weekly challenge in CoD: MW3. It’s going to be the weekly challenge that becomes available upon Season Two Reloaded going live on March 6.

“With an effective damage range up to 25 meters and the highest rate of fire within its class, the SOA Subverter is well worth considering as your new main weapon,” Activision said. “Its steady upward recoil is easily manageable for staying on target through sustained fire, combined with a solid damage output that downs most enemies in three to four shots before factoring in Armor Plates.”

Previous weekly challenges have required completing any five of that week’s challenges within MW3 multiplayer, MW3 Zombies, or Warzone. The SOA Subverter’s challenge should follow suit.

This article will be updated with more information—including all of the challenges required to unlock the gun—when it becomes available.