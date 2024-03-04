MW3’s Season 2 Reloaded adds a new gun, Dune: Part 2 event, Godzilla x Kong skin, and Warhammer 40K collab

It’s time for another midseason update in Call of Duty. Modern Warfare 3’s Season Two Reloaded update and its Warhammer 40,000 collaboration has been revealed by Activision ahead of its launch next week

The Warhammer collab, which leaked earlier in the year, features multiple skins from the Space Marines, Sisters of Battle, and Astra Militarum. But that’s just scratching the surface of Season Two Reloaded’s offerings.

Dune: Part II in MW3. Image via Activision

Two new weapons, the SOA Subverter and Soulrender melee weapon, are included in the update. The battle rifle is unlocked by a weekly challenge, while the sword is found in a new battle pass sector that has its own set of challenges.

CoD: Vanguard map Das Haus is coming to MW3, too, with a remastered look and modernized setting, along with multiple map variants to mark the return of the Vortex LTM in the Vortex: Decay’s Realm event.

The new update also includes several limited time events throughout the duration of the rest of season two until season three begins in the beginning of April, like the event tied in to Dune: Part II, called Dune: Rule of Fate, starting on March 6. It also marks the return of Godzilla and King Kong for a new store bundle surrounding the release of the new film, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire at the end of the month.

It’s an admittedly light update by CoD standards, but the Zombies content promised before the season began is finally coming. A new Warlord, schematics, story mission, and Dark Aether Rift will be coming to MWZ.

Warzone gets the short end of the stick with this midseason update. The battle royale mode will only add the new mobile POI Research Vessel ship, Bunker Buster killstreak, and Portable Decontamination field upgrade. Hopefully, the patch will also include some weapon balancing to target meta offenders and bring up some struggling weapons to even things out just a bit.

Season Two Reloaded in MW3 and Warzone begins on March 6.