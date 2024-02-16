MW3 Warhammer 40K crossover: Space Marine skins, release date, and more

Call of Duty looks set to add one of its coolest, albeit weirdest, fits for a collaborative crossover yet.

A new leak from TikTok has revealed that Warhammer 40,000 will be coming to CoD as part of some sort of in-game event, with operator skins shown off in a new video. The tabletop game that’s spawned a multitude of games, books, and more.

When it comes to franchises, CoD and Warhammer are quite different. But with MW3 constantly adding crossovers and collaborative skins to make each lobby feel like a metaverse in itself, it should come as no surprise to anybody.

Here’s everything we know so far about the MW3 Warhammer 40K crossover.

What is Warhammer 40K?

One of several games in the universe. Image via SEGA

Warhammer 40,000 is a miniature war game, where players use mini figures to play matches on a tabletop battlefield using dice and math to decide winners. Matches can take up to as long as three hours or more.

Warhammer has also had several video game adaptations, such as Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, and Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun. Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is due for release in 2024.

MW3 Warhammer 40K crossover skins

New Juggernaut suits incoming? Image via Activision

A first look at the MW3 Warhammer 40K crossover skins came from a TikToker named @theofficecod. The skins are of Ultramarines and Blood Angels from the franchise, but they may not be operator skins at all.

Due to the large body types and massive hitboxes of the skins, they could just be in the game files as skins for a special kind of limited-time mode featuring CoD’s Juggernauts. The Juggernaut suit is a massive suit of armor in CoD that’s a killstreak, but also a part of special modes.

The upcoming Juggermosh game mode, for example, features a third-person perspective where everyone plays as a Juggernaut with a minigun in a variety of modes like Kill Confirmed, Domination, and Hardpoint with additional special rules within the playlist.

When is Warhammer 40K coming to MW3?

There’s no official release date for the MW3 Warhammer 40K crossover yet since it hasn’t even been confirmed. At this point, it could come alongside any of the large-scale updates in MW3, such as Season Two Reloaded (estimated for March 6), Season Three’s launch (estimated for April 3), or any other seasonal patch beyond that in 2024.