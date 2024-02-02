Every Call of Duty fan now knows that launch day is only a part of the content a new season brings. Modern Warfare 3 and other titles are supplemented with a mid-season “Reloaded” patch, too.

MW3’s season two kicks off on Feb. 7 with a slew of new content like maps, weapons, Resurgence Ranked in Warzone, and more. But a month later, there will be additional stuff for CoD players all across the world to dive into.

Here’s when to expect MW3’s Season Two Reloaded and what’s in it.

When does MW3 Season 2 Reloaded come out?

Reload. Image via Activision

MW3 Season Two Reloaded has no official release date yet, but it’s likely due to come out in the first week of March, potentially as early as March 6.

March 6 is a good educated guess, considering the roadmap on the CoD blog listed several in-game events, with the final event so far (The Walking Dead: Fear the Living) running from Feb. 28 to March 6. More events are listed for “mid-season,” which implies the mid-season update will come when The Walking Dead event ends.

What’s in MW3 Season 2 Reloaded?

There’s a lot to do. Image via Activision

Several changes are coming in Season Two Reloaded, including new content for multiplayer, new MWZ story content, and additions to Warzone.

Das Haus remastered

A return to form. Image via Activision

Popular CoD: Vanguard small map Das Haus is coming as a remastered, modernized version that takes place on top of a skyscraper in modern times.

New modes, remixed maps

Grab the Ray Gun! Image via Activision

Limited-time modes will enter the game as new entries, or return from previous games or seasons.

Vortex

The Ray Gun multiplayer mode, Vortex, is back with a vengeance alongside a limited-time event where players can earn rewards. The spooky remixed maps Tetanus, Satan’s Quarry, and Sporeyard will be joined by newcomers Skidgrow (Skidrow) and Airborne (Terminal).

Bounty

A spin on Team Deathmatch, Bounty will mark the top scorer on each team as a High-Value Target (HVT) who will be worth more score when killed.

Juggermosh

All Juggernauts, all the time. Juggermosh is Kill Confirmed, Domination, and Hardpoint where all players wear Juggernaut suits, but there are some twists.

“Maneuver your hulking armor to the middle of the map and secure a powerful, OHK (one-hit kill) melee weapon, giving you tremendous close-range power at the expense of becoming the biggest threat on the battlefield,” Activision said. “Drop an adversary and inspect the remains; you can grab armor from the fallen and bulk yourself up. Also check the health bar above your enemies’ heads, and ensure your headshots matter, as this damage is increased.”

New MW3 Zombies content

Zombies gets a refresh in S2 Reloaded. Image via Activision

The “Dark Aether” storyline picks up again in Season Two Reloaded with a new story act and a second rift.

“A new Story Mission with new terrors lurking within the Dark Aether await you,” Activision said. “You will utilize a variety of [[REDACTED]] during the investigation of a second Rift. Alarming aberrations abound in this new maze, as a mysterious entity makes her presence known to Ravenov and the team while they frantically search for an exit from the Rift. Earn coveted rewards, follow cryptic clues, and complete timed tasks, all while facing down the largest infested Stronghold yet seen!”

The update also includes new challenges, new schematics for Mags of Holding, Blood Burner Key, and the V-R11 Wonder Weapon, along with a new Warlord named Keres.

New Warzone features

Grab some new gear. Image via Activision

Three new items join the loot pool in Warzone’s mid-season update, including the Portable Decontamination Station field upgrade, which allows players to survive while in the gas circle.

The other items are a Research Vessel, which is a mobile point of interest on a ship, and the Bunker Buster killstreak that will “vertically decimate a building through multiple floors” to help deal with campers.