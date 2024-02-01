Warzone grinders, get ready to rank up. Resurgence demons, this one is especially for you: Resurgence Ranked is here, offering a new way to rank up in Call of Duty.

Ranked Play for Battle Royale isn’t coming until “later in the year,” but Resurgence mode has its own ranked variant now for fans of the respawn-enabled mode on CoD: Warzone maps to have fun with—and it all starts with the return of Fortune’s Keep, a popular map from the first game.

Here’s all there is to know about Warzone’s Resurgence Ranked mode.

What is Warzone Resurgence Ranked?

Ready to grind? Image via Activision

Ranked Resurgence is a competitive variant of Warzone’s respawn-enabled mode, Resurgence.

In Resurgence, players fight and respawn as long as a teammate is alive and survives the “Resurgence countdown” that triggers whenever a player is killed. Now, the mode will reward points to climb a ladder through several Skill Divisions where players can earn rewards and bragging rights and climb the worldwide leaderboards.

Warzone Resurgence Ranked rules

Activision says Resurgence Ranked is similar to Modern Warfare 3’s Ranked Play, which means certain items and weapons will be restricted. But in general, here are the basics to know before dropping in:

Party Size: Trios

Trios Map: Fortune’s Keep

Fortune’s Keep Game Mode: Resurgence

Resurgence Public Event restrictions: Firesale and Restock happen at fixed circles.

Firesale and Restock happen at fixed circles. Vehicle restrictions: No Turreted Vehicles

No Turreted Vehicles Restricted gameplay elements: Yes

Yes Buy Station Inventory Adjustments: Yes

Stay tuned for an extensive list of all rules closer to the launch of the new ranked mode.

Warzone Resurgence Ranked Skill Divisions

Rank up through it all. Image via Activision

Skill Divisions are what there are to grind through, showing off a different rank at different increments of Skill Rating (SR). SR is gained by placement, kills, assists, and squad kills, so playing well in general is how to rank up the best through Resurgence Ranked.

For each game, a deployment fee deducts SR and players must then place well to gain it back and then earn more, similar to how Warzone Ranked and ranked modes in Apex Legends, as an example, have worked in the past.

Here’s all the SR needed for each Skill Division:

Bronze

Silvcer (900 SR)

Gold (2,100 SR)

Platinum (3,600 SR)

Diamond (5,400 SR)

Crimson (7,500 SR)

Iridescent (10,000 SR)

Top 250 (10,000-plus SR)

Warzone Resurgence Ranked rewards

Goodies to earn on top of bragging rights. Image via Activision

Each season will bring new rewards, including cosmetics for reaching different ranks, Skill Divisions, and completing challenges. Some examples are shown above, including operator skins for each Skill Division reached.

The top goal is reaching Top 250 in the world. Can you make it?