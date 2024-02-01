Warzone season 2 adds Fortune’s Keep, Resurgence Ranked Play, more

Warzone season two is making a few quality-of-life changes, bringing back Fortune’s Keep, and introducing Ranked Play to Resurgence.

Modern Warfare 3‘s iteration of Warzone went live at the start of season one. Over the course of the battle royale’s first month and a half of action, we saw several different weapons rise and fall, strange glitches come and go, and popular features get added back, such as the Champions Quest nuke contract.

There is a retractable bridge on Fortune’s Keep. Image via Activision

As we approach season two, Raven Software didn’t pull any punches and delivered a whole host of fresh content for the first massive seasonal update since launch.

Warzone Ranked Resurgence coming in season 2

Ranked Resurgence doesn’t launch at the start of season two, but Activision noted the mode will launch within the season’s launch window sometime before the mid-season update.

Here are a few key parameters for the game mode.

Minimum rank: 55

55 Party size : Trios

: Trios Map: Fortune’s Keep

Fortune’s Keep Public event restrictions : Firesale and Restock happen at fixed circles

: Firesale and Restock happen at fixed circles Vehicle restrictions: No turreted vehicles

No turreted vehicles Restricted gameplay elements: Yes

Yes Buy station inventory adjustments: Yes

There are seven standard Skill Divisions in the game mode and a Top 250 for Ranked Resurgence. Players progress through the Skill Divisions by earning SR, which is earned through placement, kills, assists, and kills by your squad. SR points increase based on the remaining squads left, and a deployment fee deducts SR at the start of every match.

Fortune’s Keep added back to Warzone

Fortune’s Keep will look different than seasoned veterans remember. The announcement blog explains this version of the map takes place decades later, and the Konni Group started doing mysterious experiments in an underground laboratory. A mistake led to a environmental disaster that altered the POIs on the map.

Linked to the underground laboratory, there is a new temporary Eradication contract that tasks squads with tracking a zombies nest and eliminating the threat before the outbreak spreads any more. Meanwhile, Rogue Signal is a new public event that challenges teams to compete in a race to complete objectives faster.

Zombies Power-Ups

Season two introduces seven Zombies power-ups for a limited time that provide boosts to operators. Here is a list of every power-up.

Double Points: 60-second duration. Doubles Plunder from ground loot and kills, and score events in Resurgence (that contribute to teammate respawn timers).

60-second duration. Doubles Plunder from ground loot and kills, and score events in Resurgence (that contribute to teammate respawn timers). Full Armor: Instant buff. Fully fills your active Armor slots on pickup.

Instant buff. Fully fills your active Armor slots on pickup. Max Ammo: Instant buff. Fully fills ammo for all your carried weapons on pickup.

Instant buff. Fully fills ammo for all your carried weapons on pickup. Fire Sale: 90-second duration. Reduces the price of all shop items for a small duration of time.

90-second duration. Reduces the price of all shop items for a small duration of time. Looting Spree: 60-second duration. Adds bonus items to caches, with a very high chance of a bonus Common item, and a small but significant chance of an additional Legendary item.

60-second duration. Adds bonus items to caches, with a very high chance of a bonus Common item, and a small but significant chance of an additional Legendary item. Zarkour: 60-second duration. Increases movement speed by around 25 percent, with infinite Tactical Sprint and Reloading while Sprinting, and disables Fall Damage.

60-second duration. Increases movement speed by around 25 percent, with infinite Tactical Sprint and Reloading while Sprinting, and disables Fall Damage. Undead Sight: 45-second duration. Operators or AI enemies within the range of your vision are highlighted red and friendly squadmates are blue. Tracker footsteps are active.

Squad Wipe Streaks

Squad Wipe Streaks are a new way for highly competitive players to one-up each other. Once a squad fully wipes out another, teams have around 90 seconds to eliminate the next team if they want to start a streak. After each squad is taken down, a white flare shoots up from the last enemy, alerting other enemies of your location for 10 seconds.