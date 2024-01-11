TimTheTatman exposes game-breaking Warzone map glitch

Is it cheating if you tell on yourself?

With the help of CoD content creator ZLaner’s guidance, TimTheTatman exposed a glitch that allows players to go underneath Urzikstan in Warzone.

Warzone has had its fair share of glitches plaguing the battle royale. Most recently, Raven Software launched an investigation into a ridiculous bug that causes melee hits to deal more damage than intended, as videos of players dying almost instantaneously surfaced.

Believe it or not, you shouldn’t be able to go under the map.

Previously, the devs had to fix an issue that made players un-killable by bullets if they were on the train. Yet somehow, TimTheTatman managed to discover a bug more outrageous than anything we have seen before.

TimTheTatman goes under Urzikstan in bizarre video

While playing with Dr Disrespect and ZLaner, TimTheTatman, and his teammates noticed that an enemy was shooting them from underneath the ground at the Urzikstan Cargo POI.

After investigating, ZLaner discovered that it was possible to pull off the feat by zip-lining down from a bridge nearby and instantly pulling your parachute. From there, you can fly under the map until reaching the water, where you can swim up to the surface. Tim couldn’t believe what he was seeing as he did it successfully, and he reached out to the devs so they can fix it.

“Uhh, Call of Duty… I don’t think that’s supposed to happen,” TimTheTatman said.

Community members in the comment section couldn’t wrap their heads around how that significant of a bug slipped into the game without being noticed. CoD content creator Modern Warzone responded, “Well that area of the map is officially chalked until next update.”

And allegedly, it’s not just players that can clip through the map on Urzikstan.

“This must also be part of the same bug that makes your weapons/items fall through the map. Hope they fix it soon,” a confused player added.

Players can track what the devs are working on fixing by checking Warzone‘s official Trello board.