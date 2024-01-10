CoD devs looking into ridiculous Warzone melee lunge bug turning players into Saitama

Call of Duty players constantly search for the best meta loadout with the strongest guns, yet it turns out they should have just been using their fists the whole time as a melee lunge bug is plaguing Warzone.

Fear not, as the developers are aware. Raven Software launched an investigation on Jan. 9 into the issue, which is seeing melee hits deal more damage than intended. It’s hard to fully understand this glitch without seeing it in action, and the result is something straight out of an anime fight scene. CoD content creator TCaptainX provided the video evidence and pleaded with the devs to look into this frustrating bug.

hello @RavenSoftware, 1st I'd like to say you look absolutely dashing today.



2nd, is there any chance you guys could look into addressing melee lunge in Warzone. It's been a problem for… well… a while.



Thank you, and I hope you have a splendid day



P.S. plz halp pic.twitter.com/WCWB2EBYBH — Xen TCaptainX (@TCaptainX_) January 8, 2024

TCaptainX fired his SMG at an enemy multiple times, but it was no match for a few quick melee hits with a pistol. The streamer could do nothing but yell and watch the kill-cam defeated with his hands over his head, watching the enemy lunge across the room and win a gunfight with fists.

Community members sounded off in the comment section after watching the outrageous clip. “Melee damage is broken right now. Two wacks with a pistol should not kill faster than me spraying them with a Swarm,” a frustrated player responded.

Being able to lunge across like that and lock onto an enemy is a problem, but users are more concerned over the fact that guns aren’t doing more damage or causing more flinch to enemies. “I’m always astounded that two melee hits are stronger than four gunshots,” a second commenter added.

Fortunately, players won’t have to worry about the issue for much longer given Raven has opened an investigation into the glitch, but worryingly the devs did not provide a timeline for how long the fix will take. Community members can track the investigation progress on Warzone’s official Trello board.

In the meantime, perhaps a good shotgun might be the way to go to blast these melee-lunging maniacs back to the respawn screen.