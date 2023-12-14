Call of Duty: Warzone’s new map Urzikstan is a huge place, but there’s plenty of opportunity for close-quarters battles too. That’s why we’ve got your back with the best shotgun in Warzone.
When it comes to shotguns in Warzone, there are two schools of thought. The first kind of shotgun to equip yourself with is a bolt-action shotgun that deals massive burst damage, while the other is one that is full-auto or semi-auto with a very fast fire rate to deal oppressive and disorienting damage.
Both of these kinds of shottie archetypes have been king in Warzone before. But in Warzone’s early MW3 days, shotguns are losing out to fast-firing SMGs like the WSP Swarm or Striker. But that doesn’t mean shotguns are completely useless. In fact, a few are quite strong.
Here’s our choice for the current best shotgun in Warzone, along with some other contenders worth leveling up and trying out.
Best shotgun in Warzone 3
Currently, the best shotgun in Warzone is the Lockwood 680. The pump-action beast deals some serious damage up close, which is the only time you should be looking to use it anyway, as the secondary weapon in your loadout with a strong long-range gun in your primary slot. Of the shottie offerings early on, this is the one to pick thus far.
Warzone meta shotgun
Lockwood 680
Best Lockwood 680 loadout in Warzone
- Muzzle: Crown Breaker Choke
- Barrel: Lockwood Defender Heavy Long Barrel
- Underbarrel: Bruen Bastion Angled Grip
- Stock: Sawed Off Mod
- Bolt: Express Light Bolt
Haymaker
Best Haymaker loadout in Warzone
- Muzzle: SA MX-50
- Barrel: Imperator Long Barrel
- Stock: No Stock Mod
- Underbarrel: VX Pineapple
- Magazine: 20 Round Drum
KV Broadside
Best KV Broadside loadout in Warzone
- Barrel: Range Twelve
- Stock: VLK Stockless
- Ammunition: 12 Gauge Dragon’s Breath
- Magazine: 25 Shell Drum
- Rear Trip: True-Tac Grip
Lockwood 300
Best Lockwood 300 loadout in Warzone
- Muzzle: Bryson Series XII Choke
- Barrel: Matuzzek 812 Barrel
- Laser: VLK LZR 7MW
- Stock: Heist Stock Mod
- Trigger Action: Maelstrom Dual Trigger
Riveter
Best Riveter loadout in Warzone
- Muzzle: Bryson Improved Choke
- Barrel: SA Dragon-20 Long Barrel
- Underbarrel: XTEN gravdigger
- Magazine: 30 Round Mag
- Rear Grip: SAKIN ZX Grip
The Riveter is a full-auto shotgun, so hold down the trigger and use up all 30 rounds on your enemies.