Get up close and personal with it.

Call of Duty: Warzone’s new map Urzikstan is a huge place, but there’s plenty of opportunity for close-quarters battles too. That’s why we’ve got your back with the best shotgun in Warzone.

When it comes to shotguns in Warzone, there are two schools of thought. The first kind of shotgun to equip yourself with is a bolt-action shotgun that deals massive burst damage, while the other is one that is full-auto or semi-auto with a very fast fire rate to deal oppressive and disorienting damage.

Both of these kinds of shottie archetypes have been king in Warzone before. But in Warzone’s early MW3 days, shotguns are losing out to fast-firing SMGs like the WSP Swarm or Striker. But that doesn’t mean shotguns are completely useless. In fact, a few are quite strong.

Here’s our choice for the current best shotgun in Warzone, along with some other contenders worth leveling up and trying out.

Best shotgun in Warzone 3

Currently, the best shotgun in Warzone is the Lockwood 680. The pump-action beast deals some serious damage up close, which is the only time you should be looking to use it anyway, as the secondary weapon in your loadout with a strong long-range gun in your primary slot. Of the shottie offerings early on, this is the one to pick thus far.

Warzone meta shotgun

Lockwood 680

The Lockwood 680. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best Lockwood 680 loadout in Warzone

Muzzle: Crown Breaker Choke

Crown Breaker Choke Barrel: Lockwood Defender Heavy Long Barrel

Lockwood Defender Heavy Long Barrel Underbarrel: Bruen Bastion Angled Grip

Bruen Bastion Angled Grip Stock: Sawed Off Mod

Sawed Off Mod Bolt: Express Light Bolt

Haymaker

Funny-looking, but fun. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best Haymaker loadout in Warzone

Muzzle: SA MX-50

SA MX-50 Barrel: Imperator Long Barrel

Imperator Long Barrel Stock: No Stock Mod

No Stock Mod Underbarrel: VX Pineapple

VX Pineapple Magazine: 20 Round Drum

KV Broadside

It still breathes fire. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best KV Broadside loadout in Warzone

Barrel: Range Twelve

Range Twelve Stock: VLK Stockless

VLK Stockless Ammunition: 12 Gauge Dragon’s Breath

12 Gauge Dragon’s Breath Magazine: 25 Shell Drum

25 Shell Drum Rear Trip: True-Tac Grip

Lockwood 300

Not as potent as before, but still kind of silly. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best Lockwood 300 loadout in Warzone

Muzzle: Bryson Series XII Choke

Bryson Series XII Choke Barrel: Matuzzek 812 Barrel

Matuzzek 812 Barrel Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Stock: Heist Stock Mod

Heist Stock Mod Trigger Action: Maelstrom Dual Trigger

Riveter

Rivet, rivet. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best Riveter loadout in Warzone

Muzzle: Bryson Improved Choke

Bryson Improved Choke Barrel: SA Dragon-20 Long Barrel

SA Dragon-20 Long Barrel Underbarrel: XTEN gravdigger

XTEN gravdigger Magazine: 30 Round Mag

30 Round Mag Rear Grip: SAKIN ZX Grip