Warzone Champion’s Quest: How to get the nuke skin in Warzone 3

There's a new way to get nukes in Warzone.

Raven Software brought back the Champions Quest contract for Modern Warfare 3’s iteration of Warzone. Here is everything you need to know about earning a nuke and unlocking the exclusive operator skin.

The Tactical Nuke has been a staple in CoD multiplayer since Modern Warfare 2 (2009). By getting 25 consecutive kills without dying, a bomb ended the match. The Killstreak went on to appear in several other series entries, and Warzone 2 adopted the nuke and molded it to fit into a battle royale game.

Instead of racking up kills, squads had to complete a contract by collecting elements and constructing a bomb. The end result, however, was the same, as an explosion ended the match early. The contract is back for Warzone 3, with an extra twist.

The Champions Quest Contract looks much different than Warzone 2.

How to get a a nuke in Warzone 3

We got our first glimpse at the Champion’s Quest Urzikstan operator, but Raven Software hasn’t yet shared how to earn the rare skin. Based on Warzone 2’s Champion’s Quest, players will likely have to call in one nuke to earn the operator skin.

The devs also didn’t provide any specific details about the contract. Still, they revealed that players will either need to win 30 games total within a season, or five consecutive matches to receive an opportunity to complete the Champion’s Quest.

As part of the Warzone season one reloaded early patch notes, Sledgehammer Games explained: “The infamous Champion’s Quest makes its debut in Urzikstan, challenging players with a new high-level task that will test all your squad’s collective skills in an attempt to witness an extremely explosive finale.”

Season One Reloaded also introduces Covert Exfil, a secondary win condition in Warzone. Squads can purchase an exfil before the Gulag closes and, if completed, leave a match early.

Raven Software clarified that extracting via Covert Exfil will not count toward’s Champion’s Quest progress, meaning players will need to win the old-fashioned way to get a chance at getting a nuke.