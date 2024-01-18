Warzone content creators get first Urzikstan nuke shortly after Champion’s Quest is re-enabled

Within minutes of the Champion’s Quest contract being re-enabled today, a group of content creators earned the first nuke in Warzone 3.

Recommended Videos

CoD: MW3’s Season One Reloaded re-introduced the Champion’s Quest contract, which makes it possible to end a match with a nuke. But unforeseen game-breaking glitches forced the devs to disable the contract after launch yesterday.

The race is over, but several players claimed they were first. Image via Activision

After just under a full day of waiting, nukes returned to Warzone, and it didn’t take long for a talented group of four to pull off the feat first.

Warzone community congratulates squad for earning first nuke

Lulla, bbreadman, Twitty390, and Braalik were the first quad to get a nuke in the latest iteration of Warzone, as confirmed by Raven Software. With his hands on his head in disbelief, bbreadman posted an image with the Champion’s Domination victory screen before anyone else could.

Raven Software acknowledged the achievement by telling the team good job and well played.

To get a nuke in Warzone, squads must first win five matches in a row or 30 matches starting when the contract was introduced. As previously mentioned, the contract was only available for a few hours before getting taken offline.

Only some players could join a match during those first few hours as an endless fetching online profile loop prevented a large segment of the player base from accessing the menu. And if players were lucky enough to get into a match, a killstreak glitch, loadout glitch, and several other issues made it a nightmare trying to get five wins in a row.

“We disabled this feature earlier today to protect the integrity of the experience while chasing those Ws,” Raven Software said.

But all progress made during the initial hours of Season One Reloaded yesterday remained saved. So when bbreadman and his squad logged on today when nukes went live, they already had the five wins in a row needed and just had to complete the contract in one final match.

Some content creators will feel hard done by the glitches preventing them from having a proper chance in the race, but to the winners go the spoils, regardless of how they got there.