Warzone nuke quest disabled as update ‘does not meet’ dev’s ‘standards for quality and gameplay’

The game is kind of busted right now.
Scott Duwe
Published: Jan 17, 2024 02:19 pm
Updated: Jan 17, 2024 02:24 pm
Warzone extract
Image via Activision

Call of Duty: Warzone’s “Champion’s Quest,” a difficult task that ends with players activating a nuke to win the game, has been disabled as Season One Reloaded’s update continues to cause issues today.

CoD: Warzone’s new patch dropped this afternoon and has broken the game for many, with things like loadouts being broken and many players being unable to access the mode whatsoever. And it appears Champion’s Quest is a casualty of it, for now.

Warzone vest
No nukes! Image via Activision

“Upon deliberation with our teams, we have decided to temporarily disable the new Champion’s Quest feature,” Raven Software said on Twitter/X. “At the moment, the current state of the update does not meet our standards for quality and gameplay, and we are committed to addressing the issues promptly to ensure that all players can enjoy Warzone to the fullest extent possible.”

The team is likely hard at work on fixing the current issues plaguing the game, such as challenges not tracking, which is making the game’s two new weapons unable to be unlocked. There are many more problems with the update as well.

“Our goal is always to provide a smooth and seamless experience,” Raven said. “With that said, we’ll be reenabling Champion’s Quest at the earliest possible opportunity. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this may cause to those who already began chasing those victories.”

Modern Warfare 3’s long-anticipated Ranked Play mode also did not make the cut for the launch of the update today, as Activision announced on Jan. 16 that the mode was not quite ready yet.

MW3 Ranked Play will not be available immediately after players receive the Season One Reloaded update,” Activision said. “The Ranked Play team will be performing checks before enabling the mode for all players. Stay tuned for more updates.”

As of publishing, the update has been live for just over two hours and no news on Ranked Play has been announced.

Scott Duwe
Staff Writer & Call of Duty lead. Professional writer for over 10 years. Lover of Destiny 2, Metal Gear, Pokémon, Resident Evil, Final Fantasy, Marvel Snap, and more. Previous bylines include PC Gamer, Red Bull Esports, Fanbyte, and Esports Nation. DogDad to Yogi the Corgi, sports fan (NY Yankees, NY Jets, NY Rangers, NY Knicks), Paramore fanatic, cardio enthusiast.