There’s nothing more annoying than when you try to play a game and can’t, like when Ranked Play is down in Modern Warfare 3.

Time is money, and Call of Duty players often look to spend their time grinding out Ranked Play to earn exclusive rewards, rank points, and bragging rights against common opponents within the ladder and skill divisions they’re placed in.

Ranked Play downtime is a bummer, but it’s usually not a very long affair. Still, it’s understandably frustrating when free time is here but ranked time is not. We’ve got you covered, though, with all the details you need to rank up again when you can.

Here are all the details on why Ranked Play is down in MW3 and when we can expect it to return.

Why is Ranked Play down in MW3?

Can’t get these skins if you can’t play. Image via Activision

Ranked Play is down in MW3 because there is downtime at the start of each season or major update.

When a new update goes live, specifically a new season update, Ranked Play is made unavailable and is brought back within a few hours once things like statistics are reset. Be patient, it’s usually just a couple of hours after the update becomes playable.

In the case of downtime on Jan. 17, this is because Ranked Play has just been added to the game as part of the Season One Reloaded update and is not currently ready to be deployed yet.

“MW3 Ranked Play will not be available immediately after players receive the S1 Reloaded update,” Activision said. “The Ranked Play team will be performing checks before enabling the mode for all players. Stay tuned for more updates.”

It’s unknown when the updates will be coming, but make sure to follow @CODUpdates on Twitter for official information directly from Activision and CoD developers.

When is MW3 Ranked Play coming back?

As Activision said above, Ranked Play is being worked on by the development team before it’s deployed to all players. As such, the company did not give a time frame for when to expect Ranked Play to become available.

It’s likely that Ranked Play will become available later in the day on Jan. 17, the day of Season One Reloaded’s update. But with no confirmed information, the actual release timing of Ranked Play is unconfirmed at this time.

Check back here for more information on when Ranked Play will be available again in MW3.