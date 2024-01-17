CoD devs respond as Warzone not working after Season One Reloaded update

Warzone’s Season One Reloaded update today unintentionally broke Urzikstan as players can’t load into matches or open loadout drops.

Season One Reloaded reintroduced nukes to Call of Duty: Warzone, added a new gulag variant, improved audio, and nerfed and buffed weapons. Community members wanted to load in immediately and try all the new features.

This probably wasn’t intended. Image via Activision

But game-breaking bugs made it impossible for players to enjoy their experience at launch.

Season One Reloaded breaks Warzone

After the Season One Reloaded update went live around 11am CT on Jan. 17, three glitches caused a significant snag for players trying to load into a Warzone match. Community members got stuck in an endless “fetching data” loop, making it impossible to edit loadouts or join a game.

Then, if players were lucky enough to load in, they entered a bugged state when attempting to open a loadout. And to rub more salt into the wound, killstreak notification banners aren’t working properly, meaning you can get taken out by an airstrike without being adequately warned.

Raven Software has launched an investigation into the loadout, “fetching data,” and Killstreak notification glitches but did not provide a timeline for any of the pending fixes.

Season One Reloaded issues have also made completing the first Champions Quest contract in Warzone 3 grueling. Every content creator wants to be the first to get a nuke, but it’s nearly impossible to compete in the race if they can’t get into a match or encounter a glitch during a round.

The devs took that into account, disabled the Champions Quest feature, and apologized for the current state of gameplay.

“At the moment, the current state of the update does not meet our standards for quality and gameplay, and we are committed to addressing the issues promptly to ensure that all players can enjoy Warzone to the fullest extent possible. Our goal is always to provide a smooth and seamless experience,” Raven Software said.

Players can track the update’s progress on Warzone’s official Trello Board.