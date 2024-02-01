MW3 season 2 early patch notes: New guns, new maps, The Walking Dead, and more

The Walking Dead is invading Call of Duty, but that’s not all: Season two of Modern Warfare 3 is chock full of new content.

Whether you want more maps, more weapons, more Prestige levels, a new perk, or other content, MW3 likely has something for everyone. There’s even a new Ranked Play season and a bunch of new events to play, so strap in and get ready for a fun couple of months of CoD.

Here’s everything that’s being added and changed in MW3 season two’s patch notes.

MW3 season 2 patch notes

A lot of content this season.

Here’s everything to expect in MW3’s season two update, which goes live on Feb. 7. The full patch notes will be available that morning before the update arrives at 11am CT.

Weapon balancing

Squad up again.

As is the case with each season in CoD, there will be a suite of weapon balancing changes for guns, attachments, and more when the new season goes live. Check back here to see what the new meta will be on Feb. 7.

New weapons

Slice and dice.

Four new weapons are coming to MW3 in season two, including the BP50 assault rifle (battle pass), RAM-9 SMG (battle pass), SOA Subverter battle rifle (weekly challenge), and Soulrender melee weapon sword (acquisition method TBA).

New perk: Ninja Vest

Play very sneaky-beaky like.

An all-new perk is joining MW3 multiplayer, the Ninja Vest, allowing players another different kind of playstyle.

Equipment Slots: Tactical, Lethal, Field Upgrade

Tactical, Lethal, Field Upgrade Gear Slots: Gloves, Boots, Gear

Gloves, Boots, Gear “Eliminate footstep sounds. Immune to movement reduction effects. Bonus Shuriken and Throwing Knife ammo. Resupply Shuriken and Throwing Knives every 25 seconds.”

Duplicate effects do not stack. If equipped with Covert Sneakers, gain the effect of Running Sneakers.

New multiplayer maps

Another tiny map. Let's go.

Three new six-vs-six maps (Departures, Stash House, Vista) join two remixed ones (Terminal remix “Airborne” and Skidrow remix “Skidgrow”), a CoD: Vanguard remake (Das Haus), and an all-new War mode map (Operation Tin Man) to offer a slew of new locales for players to fight on.

Stash House (“Shipment-sized”) and Vista (“Shoot House-sized”) will add even more variety to the small map pool, as will Das Haus. But Departures is described as “bigger than Terminal.” The remixes will be in the new Hordepoint mode and Vortex when it returns in-season.

New Ranked Play season and rewards

Rank up and camo up.

All-new rewards are available in Ranked Play season two, including special weapon camos for each Skill Division reached, along with weapons, and calling cards depending on where you finish.

Bronze: "MW3 Season 2 Bronze" emblem

Silver: "MW3 Season 2 Silver" emblem

Gold: "MW3 Season 2 Gold" animated emblem and weapon camo

Platinum: "MW3 Season 2 Platinum" animated emblem and weapon camo

Diamond: "MW3 Season 2 Diamond" animated emblem and weapon camo

Crimson: "MW3 Season 2 Crimson" animated emblem and weapon camo

Iridescent: "MW3 Season 2 Iridescent" animated calling card, emblem, and weapon camo

End Season 2 in Top 250: "MW3 Season 2 Top 250" animated calling card, emblem, and weapon camo

“MW3 Season 2 Top 250” animated calling card, emblem, and weapon camo End Season 2 number one overall: “MW3 Season #1 Overall” animated calling Card and emblem

New Prestige levels

It's a lengthy grind, so bring double XP.

A set of new rewards await those who rank up in season two, all the way up to the new max level of 450.

New game modes

A slew of new modes will join MW3 throughout the season at each weekly reset.

Look out!

Hordepoint

As if Hardpoint wasn’t enough, this variant adds zombies to the mix. Watch your back.

Juggermosh

This wild playlist includes Domination, Kill Confirmed, and Hardpoint where every player is a Juggernaut. Yeah, it’s gonna be silly.

Snipers Only

Time to see who's the best sniper.

Time to show off those sniping skills. All weapons besides snipers are banned, including lethals and tacticals, so it’s all about who can snipe the best.

Team Gun Game

This takes the traditional free-for-all mode and puts a twist on it. Players can move on to the next gun in the list by reaching a certain score, and at that point, everyone on the team will get the new weapon. Knife kills will reset the other team, as always, but the goal is to be the first team to get a kill with all weapons.

Bounty

This is a TDM variant where the player with the most kills will be marked as a high-value target (HVT) and extra points are given whenever they’re killed.

Vortex

Vortex returns.

Using spooky, zombie, or apocalypse-themed variants of maps like the ones mentioned above, Vortex returns. This mode will come midseason alongside the Vortex: Decay’s Realm limited-time event.

Limited-time events

Several events are coming with exclusive rewards throughout the season.

Horde Hunt: Feb. 7 to March 6

Year of the Dragon: Feb. 9 to 14

Cryptid Bootcamp: Feb. 14 to 28

The Walking Dead: Fear the Living: Feb. 28 to March 6

Vortex: Decay's Realm: Mid-season

Mid-season Dune: Rule of Fate: Mid-season

This article will be updated with more information, including the official patch notes when they go live on Feb. 7.