How to get and use the JAK BFB in MW3 and Warzone

Every so often, Call of Duty will add a new Aftermarket Part or Conversion Kit for weapons in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone, like the exciting JAK BFB.

Conversion Kits can change guns entirely, while Aftermarket Parts can be simple attachments like a compensator. But one of the new attachments added in CoD: MW3’s Season One Reloaded may change the game.

Here’s everything to know about the JAK BFB in MW3 and Warzone.

What is the JAK BFB in MW3 and Warzone?

Big-time recoil reduction. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The JAK BFB is a compensator Muzzle attachment that was added in the Season One Reloaded update for MW3. It’s a powerful attachment in the Gunsmith that has one very specific drawback.

The new muzzle provides a tremendous reduction to Gun Kick Control, Vertical Recoil, and Horizontal Control. In total, it’s a 60 percent increase to Recoil Gun Kick, 20 percent to Horizontal Recoil, and 40 percent to Vertical Recoil.

The downside, however, is significant. On top of big decreases to ADS Movement Speed, ADS Speed, and Sprint to Fire Speed, its Increased Radar Detection is crucial. When firing the gun, your red dot on the map will appear as a directional arrow, like in an Advanced UAV ping.

The trade-off is big, and the compensator is extremely loud.

How to unlock the JAK BFB muzzle in MW3 and Warzone

A simple challenge. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The JAK BFB is unlockable in Sector A21 of the season one battle pass in MW3.

The new battle pass sector was added as part of Season One Reloaded and includes multiple new items, like the JAK Thunder LMG Kit, the HRM-9 SMG, and the JAK BFB.

To unlock all of the items in Sector A21, there are SMG-related challenges. Here’s how to get the JAK BFB:

Get 10 operator or special zombie hipfire kills with SMGs.

This challenge can be done in MW3 multiplayer or Zombies. Just get the kills by hipfiring and not aiming down sights 10 times, and the JAK BFB will be yours.

What guns can use the JAK BFB in MW3 and Warzone?

The JAK BFB can be used on most assault rifles (including the MCW, Holger 556, and DG-56), SMGs (including the WSP Swarm, Rival-9, and HRM-9) and battle rifles (like the Sidewinder, BAS-B, and more).

The best way to find which weapons use the JAK BFB is to go into the Gunsmith, find the JAK BFB, and favorite it as a muzzle attachment by selecting it and pressing R2 on PS5 to make it always appear at the front of the list of attachments for muzzles.