Call of Duty seasons always add lots of content, including multiple weapons throughout its two-month campaigns, like the HRM-9 SMG in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone.

The HRM-9 is one of five new guns added in season one, and one of two added midway through the season as part of its Season One Reloaded update. And for SMG fans, it sounds like something worth getting excited over, whether you enjoy multiplayer or battle royale the most.

Activision describes the HRM-9 as “a light yet stable 9mm submachine gun for close quarters combat and putting down enemies quickly.” Its stats inspire confidence that the game is getting a new strong option for SMG players to out-maneuver and out-damage their opponents up-close.

Here’s how to get your hands on Season One Reloaded’s new SMG in MW3, the HRM-9.

MW3 Season One Reloaded new SMG: HRM-9

High fire rate, high handling. Image via Activision

The HRM-9 has 18 levels to grind through, with each level unlocking different attachments and slots on the gun. Judging by its stats, it looks like it could easily enter the meta in both MW3 multiplayer and Warzone as a close-range option.

“Sporting a high fire rate and excellent handling and mobility, the HMR-9 is the perfect fit for aggressive run-and-gun playstyles,” Activision said of the new gun. “Aim down sights for precise fire or enter Tac-Stance and run circles around your enemies. Use Gunsmith to enhance the weapon’s midrange capabilities, improve its close-quarters performance, or a combination of the two.”

With MW3’s enhanced movement and the HRM-9’s high base Mobility and Handling, this gun could easily become a favorite for those who dream about slide canceling and jumpshotting in their sleep.

How to get the HRM-9 in MW3 and Warzone

Like all “Reloaded” update weapons, the HRM-9 must be unlocked with a challenge.

HRM-9 Unlock Challenge: “Complete an Armory Unlock challenge.”

Armory Unlock challenges can be found within the Armory section of MW3 or Warzone’s menus. The Armory Unlocks menu is within the Challenges section, which you can access by opening up the menu and selecting the Challenges tab.

The full details of this challenge will become available on launch day for Season One Reloaded, which is Jan. 17. The new update should be playable at either 11am or 12pm CT on that day, so check back here for more information when it’s confirmed.