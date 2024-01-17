How to get JAK Thunder LMG Kit for Sidewinder in MW3 and Warzone

Modern Warfare 3 already has many, many guns, but some Gunsmith attachments can transform them into totally new variants, like the JAK Thunder LMG Kit Aftermarket Part.

Every so often throughout CoD: MW3’s seasons, new Aftermarket Parts and Conversion Kits are added that completely change up how a weapon performs. They can turn full-auto ARs into burst rifles, pistols into SMGs, or even take a battle rifle and make it into an LMG, like with the JAK Thunder LMG Kit.

Here’s everything to know about the JAK Thunder LMG Kit added in MW3’s Season One Reloaded.

What is the JAK Thunder LMG Kit in MW3 and Warzone?

It’s nice looking, for sure. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The JAK Thunder LMG Kit is an Aftermarket Part and Conversion Kit for the Sidewinder Battle Rifle in MW3 and Warzone.

This Conversion Kit transforms the battle rifle into an LMG, or light machine gun, with “a large capacity magazine that ramps in fire rate the longer you hold down the trigger.” The AMP, as seen above, replaces the Sidewinder’s base mag with a bigger LMG drum mag that holds 50 rounds.

The Sidewinder is one of the worst weapons in MW3, but the JAK Thunder LMG Kit helps it out a little bit by at least giving it some personality. The longer you hold down the trigger, the faster the gun fires, but its already-bad recoil also continues to get worse, so make sure to check out our best Sidewinder loadout to see what attachments to use on it.

How to get the JAK Thunder LMG Kit in MW3 and Warzone

Check the battle pass. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The JAK Thunder LMG Kit is unlocked in Sector A21 of the season one battle pass in MW3 and Warzone. This is the same Sector that houses the HRM-9 SMG.

This reward is not unlocked with normal battle pass tokens, though. There’s a special challenge that must be completed to unlock the attachment, but it is a very simple one.

JAK Thunder LMG Kit unlock challenge: Get 10 operator or special zombie kills while aiming down sights with SMGs.



Pick up your favorite SMG, like the Striker or Rival-9, and head into multiplayer to get 10 kills while aiming down the sights, whether they be iron sights or an optic scope, to finish the challenge rather quickly. Once finished, the JAK Thunder LMG kit will be yours.