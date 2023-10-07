Call of Duty nostalgia hits hard in Modern Warfare 3, thanks to its combination of old-school maps and reimagined favorite guns.

One of the new weapons in MW3 that’s also a returning gun from CoD in the past is the Striker SMG. More commonly known as the UMP 45, its in-game description calls it “a hard-hitting and controllable submachine gun chambered in .45 auto” that is “reliable at close to mid-range.”

That sounds a lot like a good SMG, doesn’t it? And that would be correct. Early on in MW3, the Striker is one of the favorites for SMG players who like to run and gun and take advantage of MW3’s new emphasis on movement.

This is the best Striker loadout in MW3 so far.

Best Striker loadout and class setup in MW3 beta

Hello, my old friend. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best attachments for Striker in MW3

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: Strike Recon Long Barrel

Strike Recon Long Barrel Optic: MK. 23 Reflector

MK. 23 Reflector Rear Grip: SAKIN ZX Grip

SAKIN ZX Grip Stock: Lachmann Recon Series Stock

Best class setup for Striker (UMP 45) in MW3

Vest: Infantry Vest

Infantry Vest Handgun: WSP Stinger

WSP Stinger Tactical: Flash Grenade

Flash Grenade Lethal: Semtex

Field Equipment: A.C.S. or Trophy System

Gloves: Commando Gloves

Commando Gloves Boots: Tactical Pads

Tactical Pads Gear: Tac Mask

The Striker, or UMP 45, is reliable at close range and will give you a fighting chance at medium range, too. Don’t bother trying to take on an AR player at long range, obviously, but if you’re playing the SMG like an SMG player should, you might find yourself in situations that benefit the playstyle.

When it comes to flying around the map, slaying enemies, and playing the objective, the best SMG option in MW3 so far is the Striker. That may change over time, but for now, pro players and amateurs alike are having a ton of fun with this gun, and so am I.

This loadout does its best to help shore up the Striker’s weaknesses, like adding damage range, recoil control, and accuracy. I like the Monolithic Suppressor, too, because of its ability to keep you off of the mini-map as a red dot and prevent you from getting swarmed every time you fire your gun.

Commando Gloves, Tactical Pads, and Tac Mask will all help you stay on the move while dodging gunfire and tactical grenades, and this is very important when playing the role of an objective player or slayer in CoD.

I’ve always been more of an AR player, but the Striker holds its own even in my hands when it comes to the submachine gun class in MW3. So far, it’s the best choice in the earliest days of the game, so make sure to level it up and use the Gunsmith to help it reach its maximum potential.

