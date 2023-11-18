I’ve been asking around Modern Warfare 3 lobbies since the multiplayer release in regards to what the worst weapon in the game is just so I can get my hands on it and try it myself. Every single player I ran into had the same answer: the Sidewinder battle rifle.

So, I gave it a go myself. And you know what, the community is wrong: this isn’t the worst weapon in MW3 but in the entirety of Call of Duty’s history.

But that’s ok, because I made it work, and it’s a machine if you know how to use it properly. Here’s the best loadout and class setup for the Sidewinder in MW3.

Best Sidewinder loadout and class setup in MW3

Underbarrel : Bruen Pivot Vertigal Grip

: Bruen Pivot Vertigal Grip Muzzle : ELR Blackfire Compensator L

: ELR Blackfire Compensator L Barrel : Predator Precision Barrel

: Predator Precision Barrel Optic : KR Mortis Precision 2.5x

: KR Mortis Precision 2.5x Stock: Warforged Precision Stock

Yes, I nearly doubled my recoil control. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Sidewinder is a heavy Battle Rifle introduced in MW3, and from the get-go, this weapon has a serious problem with recoil control. Fire this fully-automatic weapon for more than two shots in a row and you are guaranteed to miss as the gun kicks both horizontally and vertically.

Compound the recoil problem with a really slow rate of fire and you’ve got easily one of the worst weapons in MW3—definitely not worth the Armory unlock, that’s for sure. Nevertheless, you can get it to work in your favor with the right class and attachments.

I went all-out on improving the weapon’s recoil, with the Bruen Pivot Vertical Grip and the Predator Precision Barrel doing the hard work in controlling the weapon. To really succeed with the Sidewinder, however, you’ve got to fundamentally change how you play. Two-bullet manual bursts, only take engagements from mid-range, and standing still is key to using this weapon—only let the full auto rip if they’re in point-blank range.

Best class setup for Sidewinder in MW3

Vest: Gunner Vest

Gunner Vest Secondary: Lockwood 680

Lockwood 680 Tactical: Stun Grenade

Stun Grenade Lethal: Semtex

Field Upgrade: A.C.S

Gloves: Quick-Grip Gloves

Quick-Grip Gloves Gear: Tac Mask or EOD Padding

We’re sacrificing movement here for a dual-weapon setup that should serve well in both mid and short-range engagements. A mobile Lockwood 680 build with a fast draw time (thanks to the Quick-Grip Gloves) means your up-close fights are just one buckshot away from a win.

For all the Sidewinder’s drawbacks, it’s actually got a decent shot in the mid-range battle but we’ll stick with a Tac Mask or EOD Padding for the gear just to rule out stuns and flashes or explosive damage. The A.C.S closes out a great tactical and objective-based build designed to hit a Hardpoint or Domination capture and hold out until support arrives.

At the end of the day, if you can make this weapon work, you can use anything in MW3. Here’s hoping it gets a little buff soon.