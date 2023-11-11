Best Lockwood 680 loadout and class setup in Modern Warfare 3

The Lockwood 680 is likely the first pump action shotgun that you will unlock in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. Formerly the Remington 870 in previous games, the Lockwood 680 is an incredible close-range weapon with the right loadout.

As any good shotgun should, the Lockwood 680 can blow through enemies at close range and take them out with one well placed blast. It might appear that other shotguns in the armory could quickly outpace the Lockwood 680, but you can keep this pump action a viable option with the correct attachments.

If you are looking to kit out your Lockwood 680, here’s what we recommend.

Best Lockwood 680 loadout and class setup in MW3

The Lockwood is your first available shotgun, but also among the best. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Barrel – Bryson Hammerforge Long

– Bryson Hammerforge Long Stock – Sawed Off Mod

– Sawed Off Mod Bolt – Express Light Bolt

– Express Light Bolt Muzzle – Crown Breaker Choke

– Crown Breaker Choke Ammo – Bolo Shells

The focus of the upgraded Lockwood 680 is to increase its mobility and damage, making you a force that can quickly maneuver from one opponent to the next. The Sawed Off Mod will vastly increase your mobility, though at the expense of recoil.

Bolo Shells provide an incredible damage increase while the Crown Choke and Bryson Hammerforge Long Barrel will make your shots more focused, reducing your shell spread and increase your range. This way you won’t need to get point blank on your enemies to get an guaranteed kill.

Best class setup for Lockwood 680 in MW3

Lethal – Frag Grenade

– Frag Grenade Tactical – Flash Grenade

– Flash Grenade Field Upgrade – Munitions Box

Vest – Overkill Vest

– Overkill Vest Boots – Covert Sneakers

– Covert Sneakers Gloves – Quick Grip Gloves

– Quick Grip Gloves Gear – Ghost T/V Camo

Frag and flash grenades are good for starting off encounters before clearing out small to medium sized rooms. The Overkill Vest goes well with all shotguns, providing a much better secondary weapon, such as an Assault or Battle Rifle, for longer ranged encounters.

The Covert Sneakers and Ghost Camo are great for remaining undetected both on and off the radar, as getting the drop on your opponent is the best way to get close-range kills. The Quick Grip gloves are great for reload speed, but the Scavenger Gloves are also a good option if you find yourself running out of ammo often.