A new season of Call of Duty is coming, which means the arsenals for all players in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are about to grow again.

Season two of CoD: MW3 is adding four new weapons, including an AR, an SMG, a battle rifle, and a melee weapon, offering something for basically every kind of playstyle in the game, whether you like to run and gun or play it slow and steady.

Here are all of the new weapons coming in MW3 season two and how to get them.

All new guns in MW3 and Warzone season 2

BP50 assault rifle

Run and gun AR. Image via Activision

“A modular bullpup chambered in 5.56. Tear down the competition with a high rate of fire and exceptional accuracy for dominating at mid to long ranges.” How to get it: Season two battle pass

This is MW3’s take on the F2000, a less-than-stellar AR from previous CoD titles like the original MW2 and MW3.

“For operators needing optimal mobility from their weaponry, the BP50 is a spectacular contender,” Activision said. “Offering exceptional maneuverability and a spectacular rate of fire compared to other rifles in its class, this Corvus-built armament can cut down the opposition in a variety of rapid and impressive ways.”

RAM-9 SMG

The RAM-7’s little bro. Image via Activision

“More maneuverable and agile than its assault rifle counterpart, this bullpup SMG chambered in 9mm is lethal at close range.” How to get it: Season two battle pass

The RAM-7 was a big hit as a new gun in season one of MW3 and Warzone, and now its SMG counterpart is here—and it sounds like it’ll be a real beast up close.

“Offering among the best-in-class recoil control and mobility, as well as the most rounds and reserve of any SMG, the RAM-9 may not win any pinpoint accuracy awards (especially a distance), but it can certainly mow down the opposition with high-damage, chamber-emptying assaults, especially as you close in for the kill,” Activision said.

SOA Subverter battle rifle

“Chambered in 7.62, this hard-hitting rifle dominates at mid to longer ranges thanks to a low rate of fire and predictable recoil.” How to get it: Season two weekly challenge

This new battle rifle will come later on in season two as part of a weekly challenge, which includes finishing five of that week’s challenges to get it. But it sounds like the SOA Subverter battle rifle will be a fun addition to the game and maybe a top Warzone rifle.

“With excellent rate of fire and accuracy, manageable recoil, and best-in-class sprint-to-fire and movement speeds, this also offers excellent headshot and target flinch potential, even in its base state,” Activision said. “With some fine-tuning, this could be a contender for the optimal battle rifle, if you can mitigate the more leisurely ADS speed.”

Soulrender melee weapon

“A ceremonial blade capable of razor-sharp cuts and deadly melee action in close-quarters combat.” How to get it: Unknown

The weapon of choice for Michonne from The Walking Dead, the Soulrender is a sword that can dominate enemies in close proximity.

“A vicious blade of impeccably forged steel, the Soulrender one-handed sword slices quickly and deeply, with rapid slashes — use your aim button while holding “fire” enables a guard stance,” Activision said. “Release the guard for an instant slice, allowing for expert timing when rapidly approaching a victim. Offering excellent damage and better mobility than any of the larger melee weapons, take this into the fight when facing down the living or the undead.”