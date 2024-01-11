MW3 Season One Reloaded announcement teases future return of classic AR

This addition could either be really good or pointless.

Modern Warfare 3 is a love letter to Modern Warfare 2 (2009), so it only makes sense that the devs might add the classic F2000 AR.

Season One Reloaded is set to introduce two new weapons to an already-loaded arsenal of options. First up, Sledgehammer Games described the HRM-9 SMG as a “light yet stable 9mm submachine gun for close quarters combat and putting down enemies quickly.”

The F2000 could be making a return to MW3. Image via Activision

Meanwhile, the TAQ Evolvere LMG was explained as a “versatile” and “lethal” weapon that suits multiple playstyles. The devs only mentioned two new weapons, but an operator in one of the images of the announcement blog appears to be carrying a familiar AR.

Modern Warfare 3 players catch wind of F2000 AR

MW3 community members put their detective hats on and one sleuth on Reddit noticed an image of what appears to be the F2000 AR that first appeared in Modern Warfare (2009). The fast-firing bullpup weapon later appeared in MW3 (2011) and CoD Vanguard.

If the AR is added to MW3 and is anything like its original counterpart, the new addition will fail to make a major impact like the devs may have intended. Despite having the fastest firing rate of all MW2 (2009) assault rifles, it also had one of the worst damage profiles and the largest recoil per shot.

CoD Vanguard rectified recoil issues by giving the remastered version of the weapon a fast fire rate and reliable accuracy in long-range engagements.

As for when fans can expect to see the F2000 return to CoD, it won’t be in Season One Reloaded, so the next logical conclusion would be season two.

Based on the current battle pass, we expect MW3’s next seasonal update to go live on or around Feb. 7.