In with the new.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’s first season arrived shortly after the game’s November 2023 release, alongside a fresh content update. MW3 season one’s end is slowly approaching, though, meaning there’s limited time for you to finish all the timed content before the new one arrives.

MW3 season one has been a blast so far. From new maps to blueprints to collect, diehard fans of the franchise have been busy. Considering the developers also roll out more content gradually throughout a season, there tends to be something to look for in each season.

When will MW3 season one end?

We expect MW3 season one to end on Feb. 7, Feb. 14, or Feb. 21, 2024. Though Sledgehammer Games hasn’t confirmed an official end date for season one yet, we anticipate a February finish based on the duration of previous CoD seasons and almost all MW3 seasons start and end on Wednesdays.

Before MW3 season one ends, Sledgehammer plans to introduce ranked play to MW3. Alongside MW3 season one reloaded, fans will also receive a burst of mid-season content featuring weapons, maps, modes, Zombies, and Warzone updates.

It’s been a thematic season too. Image via Sledgehammer Games

When will MW3 season two start?

MW3 season two will start right after season one ends, meaning it should also begin on Feb. 7, Feb. 14, or Feb. 21, 2024.

If there are any MW3 battle pass rewards from season one that you would like to unlock, you’ll have time until February. Once the rotation to the new season is complete, you’ll be working with a new set of battle pass rewards.

To keep up with future MW3 seasons, you can check our hub for all Call of Duty season start and end dates. Upon a closer look at the CoD seasons, you should also notice the patterns, allowing you to guess future release and end dates like a true veteran.