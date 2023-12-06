MW3 battle pass may have leaked when Season One Reloaded update is coming in ‘Classified’ sector

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’s first season has arrived and a whole bunch of errors and bugs have come with it. But a nice surprise awaits, too.

CoD fans typically have to wait a while to find out the date for the game’s next big content drop, usually titled a “Reloaded” update for each season. Season One Reloaded is due sometime in January, but we may have gotten a sneak peek at the tentative launch date thanks to MW3’s season one battle pass, which became available today.

What do we have here? Screenshot by Dot Esports

As pictured above, a “Classified” sector in the battle pass in between sectors A2 and A5 is counting down to something happening in 41 days. While nothing is confirmed, since it’s a sector on the battle pass, this may mean it’s Reloaded-related.

By checking the calendar, 41 days from now is Jan. 16, which likely means the Season One Reloaded update is coming on Jan. 17—a Wednesday, the traditional day for updates in CoD. That could be the current scheduled date for the big update.

The Season One Reloaded update is a big one in MW3 because it should bring about the launch of Ranked Play in multiplayer, always a highly anticipated addition to any CoD game. By that time, many will be burnt out by weapon camo grinding and playing public matches, and they’ll looking for something more serious.

Once the CoD dev teams return from a much-deserved holiday break, the wait shouldn’t be too much longer. If the Reloaded update comes on Jan. 17, it will mean only six weeks between season one’s launch and the mid-season refresh—and that’s an impressive schedule to keep.

MW3’s season one is live now on all platforms, including the new Warzone experience and new Zombies content, too.