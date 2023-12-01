Start the new year off right in CoD.

Modern Warfare 3 is off to a bang with season one, adding a bunch of new content. But even more is coming in MW3’s Season One Reloaded update.

Once the game’s developers return from the holiday break, it likely won’t be long before MW3 is infused with even more content, including weapons, maps, modes, and content for Zombies and Warzone, too.

Here’s when to expect the MW3 season one mid-season update, and what should be coming with it.

MW3’s Season One Reloaded update does not have an official release date yet, but it’s likely coming sometime in January. Since mid-season updates usually take place on a Wednesday, we know which days to expect it in January, barring a delay.

The Season One Reloaded update in MW3 could launch on Jan. 10, Jan. 17, Jan. 24, or Jan. 31. Stay tuned for an official announcement of when the update will go live.

What is in MW3 Season One Reloaded?

A mid-season update is always full of cool new stuff, and Season One Reloaded is no different. Here’s what to expect once the new year begins after the holiday season ends.

Two new guns

A new SMG to run with. Image via Activision

Two new weapons, the HMR-9 SMG and TAQ Evolvere LMG, will be in the mid-season update. The SMG is an Armory Unlock, and the way to get the new LMG is still a mystery but could be a part of Weekly Challenges.

A new multiplayer map

A pretty place to fight in. Image via Activision

A new six-vs-six map, Rio, will be coming in mid-season. Set in Rio de Janeiro, the map is “small-to-medium sized” and includes “vibrant exterior streets” where “spacing is tight, so be ready to engage,” according to the publisher.

Ranked play begins

Rejoice, sweat-lords. MW3’s first iteration of Ranked Play will be coming in the mid-season update, offering leaderboards, CDL rules and maps, and special rewards to earn, including exclusive skins.

“Ranked Play is a feature-packed, stand-alone competitive Multiplayer mode that leverages the Call of Duty League approved rules, restrictions, maps, and modes,” Activision said. “Track your standing with a visible skill rating and earn rewards across multiple Skill Divisions and Tiers. The best of the best will be featured in the Top 250 Leaderboard and Division for the chance to prove themselves as the number one player.”

Vortex LTM

Watch out! Image via Activision

Ray Gun in multiplayer! Yep, the Ray Gun is part of this special LTM, where one player spawns in with the Zombies Wonder Weapon and other players can take it by killing them.

New game modes

Behind you. Image via Activision

Infected, Headquarters, and Team Gunfight will all be added to MW3 during season one.

New Zombies Warlord

Get ready to duke it out with the undead. Image via Activision

One of season one’s new operators, Dokkaebi, is a new Warlord coming to Zombies in season one.

“Hoping to counter Operation Deadbolt’s technological advantage in the Exclusion Zone, Jack Fletcher (the leader of Terminus Outcomes) will deploy another of his Lieutenants to the battle space in the coming weeks,” Activision said. “South Korean born Dokkaebi will bring with her an intimate understanding of Electronic Warfare, and a fleet of self-programmed autonomous drones, ready to wreak carnage on Operation Deadbolts Operatives from the skies.”