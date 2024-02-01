What’s new in MW3 Ranked Play in season 2?

Ranked Play finally arrived in Modern Warfare 3 during the past season’s midseason update. But with season two on the horizon, the most competitive CoD players have a lot more to look forward to.

Recommended Videos

Season two represents the first “full season of content” for Ranked Play, with the main course being the plethora of rewards CoD players can earn throughout the season. From winning a certain number of matches to reaching certain skill divisions, there’s no shortage of rewards for playing ranked in MW3 season two.

Ranked Play for Warzone Resurgence is also making its debut next season, but here’s everything new coming to MW3 multiplayer Ranked Play in season two.

MW3 Ranked Play Seasonal Challenge rewards

Players will be able to earn coveted rewards for passing ranked victory milestones.

MW3 Ranked Play wins Reward Five “MW3 Season Two Competitor” sticker 10 “Pro Issue MCW” weapon blueprint 25 “Farmed Them” charm 50 “Hard Day’s Work” weapon decal 75 “MW3 Season Two Competitor” loading screen 100 “MW3 Season Two Ranked Veteran” weapon camo

MW3 Ranked Play Skill Division rewards

Players will also earn a reward that’s determined by the highest Skill Division they finished in. Finishing Gold or higher guarantees you at least a weapon camo.

Highest Skill Division Reward Bronze “MW3 Season Two Bronze” emblem Silver “MW3 Season Two Silver” emblem Gold “MW3 Season Two Gold” animated emblem and weapon camo Platinum “MW3 Season Two Platinum” animated emblem and weapon camo Diamond “MW3 Season Two Diamond” animated emblem and weapon camo Crimson “MW3 Season Two Crimson” animated emblem and weapon camo Iridescent “MW3 Season Two Irisdescent” animated emblem, calling card, and weapon camo Top 250 “MW3 Season Two Top 250″ animated emblem, calling card, and weapon camo No. 1 “MW3 Season Two No. 1 Overall” animated emblem and weapon camo Four new weapons are joining the MW3 arsenal in season two: the BP50 assault rifle, the RAM-9 SMG, the SOA Subverter battle rifle, and the Soulrender melee item. We’ll see if the new AR or SMG makes its way into the Ranked Play meta.

We’ll update this post with additional changes to Ranked Play if and when they are revealed in the season two patch notes.