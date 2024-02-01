All new MW3 multiplayer maps in season 2

A new Call of Duty season is only as good as its maps. Thankfully for players, Modern Warfare 3’s season two has a lot of fun new additions.

With several small maps, some new and some old, there’s a lot of grinding to be done this season. Fans of Call of Duty: Vanguard’s best small map will be happy, as will those who enjoyed Vortex’s remixed maps last season. There’s a lot to look forward to in the map pool this time around.

Here are all of the maps being added for MW3 multiplayer in season two.

All new maps in MW3 season 2

Departures

Time to line up for TSA. Image via Activision

If you’ve ever wanted to explore the rest of the airport on Terminal, you’re in luck. This map takes place at the same location, but it’s a larger map than the one it’s inspired by.

Activision says the map has a “central main lobby comprising a west-side ground-level exterior entrance, main luggage check-in and thoroughfare, and an upper mezzanine walkway and security zone along the map’s eastern side.” The new locale also has “sightlines of varying heights and distances” where players can “maneuver across the numerous cover points, or face down foes in close-quarter combat within the Restaurant, Cosmetics Store, or Burger Town.”

Stash House

“Shipment-sized”? Hell yeah. Image via Activision

Another map joins the ranks of the chaotic small maps in CoD. Stash House is “Shipment-sized” and is “perfect for grinding XP as well as fast and constant gunfights.”

“Explore an open-plan living room, den and kitchen, and an outside bar area, hot tub, an additional dwelling in the backyard, and a central Atrium chokepoint where combat is concentrated,” Activision said.

Vista

What a view. Image via Activision

Vista, meanwhile, is described as “Shoot House-sized,” so fans of smaller maps are looking to be eating well in season two.

“Start at the Funicular (a large gondola) or at the Plaza on the opposite side of the map,” Activision said. “Explore an exclusive promenade of shops, a raised Central Walkway and glass-walled restaurant, a sunken northern flank with lush jungle foliage, a Gallery, and an upper bar area. Curve around the southern flank with differing heights, decks, and a small Burger Town to drop foes from.”

Das Haus (Remastered CoD: Vanguard map)

Burnin’ down Das Haus. Image via Activision

Another small map! Das Haus has been remade after its original appearance in Call of Duty: Vanguard, with a modern setting and fresh coat of paint.

Airborne (Terminal remix)

Missed your flight. Image via Activision

Skidgrow (Skidrow remix)

A clever name. Image via Activision

Terminal and Skidrow are getting a remix in season two, featuring a zombie apocalypse-like overgrown theme to go along with The Walking Dead collaboration. They will both be playable in Hordepoint, the new Hardpoint variant with zombies included, or in the return of Vortex later in the season.

Operation Tin Man (New War mode map)

It’s a towering inferno. Image via Activision

War mode is finally getting a new map. The objective-based mode where one side attacks and the other defends is getting an all-new experience in season two, taking place in a tower where the attacking team makes its way downward.

“One team defends and protects this structure while the other activates controls, planting explosives to clear a path downward,” Activision said. “The action then descends through the skyscraper interior, as the attacking team attempts to break into a secure laboratory within the structure while escorting a MAW (Modified Armored Wheelson). An exploration across these sprawling facilities must occur before the Wheelson can hack the data servers.

“The operation culminates as the attacking team exits the skyscraper into an urban park. Expect intense and ferocious combat as all hell breaks loose, with one team focusing on establishing an exfil point at a PDS (Portable Decontamination Station) prior to an extraction helo arriving.”