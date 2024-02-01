Category:
CoD

All new MW3 multiplayer maps in season 2

A little new, a little old, a lot of fun.
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
|
Published: Feb 1, 2024 02:13 pm
Laswell and another operator team up in MW3
Image via Activision

A new Call of Duty season is only as good as its maps. Thankfully for players, Modern Warfare 3’s season two has a lot of fun new additions.

Recommended Videos

With several small maps, some new and some old, there’s a lot of grinding to be done this season. Fans of Call of Duty: Vanguard’s best small map will be happy, as will those who enjoyed Vortex’s remixed maps last season. There’s a lot to look forward to in the map pool this time around.

Here are all of the maps being added for MW3 multiplayer in season two.

All new maps in MW3 season 2

Departures

Depra
Time to line up for TSA. Image via Activision

If you’ve ever wanted to explore the rest of the airport on Terminal, you’re in luck. This map takes place at the same location, but it’s a larger map than the one it’s inspired by.

Activision says the map has a “central main lobby comprising a west-side ground-level exterior entrance, main luggage check-in and thoroughfare, and an upper mezzanine walkway and security zone along the map’s eastern side.” The new locale also has “sightlines of varying heights and distances” where players can “maneuver across the numerous cover points, or face down foes in close-quarter combat within the Restaurant, Cosmetics Store, or Burger Town.”

Stash House

Stash House MW3 map
“Shipment-sized”? Hell yeah. Image via Activision

Another map joins the ranks of the chaotic small maps in CoD. Stash House is “Shipment-sized” and is “perfect for grinding XP as well as fast and constant gunfights.”

“Explore an open-plan living room, den and kitchen, and an outside bar area, hot tub, an additional dwelling in the backyard, and a central Atrium chokepoint where combat is concentrated,” Activision said.

Vista

Vista MW3 map
What a view. Image via Activision

Vista, meanwhile, is described as “Shoot House-sized,” so fans of smaller maps are looking to be eating well in season two.

“Start at the Funicular (a large gondola) or at the Plaza on the opposite side of the map,” Activision said. “Explore an exclusive promenade of shops, a raised Central Walkway and glass-walled restaurant, a sunken northern flank with lush jungle foliage, a Gallery, and an upper bar area. Curve around the southern flank with differing heights, decks, and a small Burger Town to drop foes from.”

Das Haus (Remastered CoD: Vanguard map)

Das Haus MW3 remake
Burnin’ down Das Haus. Image via Activision

Another small map! Das Haus has been remade after its original appearance in Call of Duty: Vanguard, with a modern setting and fresh coat of paint.

Airborne (Terminal remix)

Airborne MW3 map
Missed your flight. Image via Activision

Skidgrow (Skidrow remix)

Skidgrow MW3 map
A clever name. Image via Activision

Terminal and Skidrow are getting a remix in season two, featuring a zombie apocalypse-like overgrown theme to go along with The Walking Dead collaboration. They will both be playable in Hordepoint, the new Hardpoint variant with zombies included, or in the return of Vortex later in the season.

Operation Tin Man (New War mode map)

Operation Tin Man MW3 War map
It’s a towering inferno. Image via Activision

War mode is finally getting a new map. The objective-based mode where one side attacks and the other defends is getting an all-new experience in season two, taking place in a tower where the attacking team makes its way downward.

“One team defends and protects this structure while the other activates controls, planting explosives to clear a path downward,” Activision said. “The action then descends through the skyscraper interior, as the attacking team attempts to break into a secure laboratory within the structure while escorting a MAW (Modified Armored Wheelson). An exploration across these sprawling facilities must occur before the Wheelson can hack the data servers.

“The operation culminates as the attacking team exits the skyscraper into an urban park. Expect intense and ferocious combat as all hell breaks loose, with one team focusing on establishing an exfil point at a PDS (Portable Decontamination Station) prior to an extraction helo arriving.”

related content
Read Article Warzone season 2 early patch notes: Fortune’s Keep, Ranked Play Resurgence, more
Warzone bridge
Category:
CoD
CoD
Warzone season 2 early patch notes: Fortune’s Keep, Ranked Play Resurgence, more
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Feb 1, 2024
Read Article What’s new in MW3 Ranked Play in season 2?
Two MW3 Ranked Play operators.
Category:
CoD
CoD
What’s new in MW3 Ranked Play in season 2?
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Feb 1, 2024
Read Article Warzone Resurgence Ranked: Rules, how to play, Fortune’s Keep, and more
Warzone Resurgence Ranked skins
Category:
CoD
CoD
Warzone Resurgence Ranked: Rules, how to play, Fortune’s Keep, and more
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Feb 1, 2024
Read Article The best MCW loadout and class setup in MW3
The MCW assault rifle in MW3.
Category:
CoD
CoD
The best MCW loadout and class setup in MW3
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Feb 1, 2024
Read Article All new weapons coming to MW3 and Warzone season 2
Captain Price in a zombies ghillie suit in MW3
Category:
CoD
CoD
All new weapons coming to MW3 and Warzone season 2
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Feb 1, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Warzone season 2 early patch notes: Fortune’s Keep, Ranked Play Resurgence, more
Warzone bridge
Category:
CoD
CoD
Warzone season 2 early patch notes: Fortune’s Keep, Ranked Play Resurgence, more
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Feb 1, 2024
Read Article What’s new in MW3 Ranked Play in season 2?
Two MW3 Ranked Play operators.
Category:
CoD
CoD
What’s new in MW3 Ranked Play in season 2?
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Feb 1, 2024
Read Article Warzone Resurgence Ranked: Rules, how to play, Fortune’s Keep, and more
Warzone Resurgence Ranked skins
Category:
CoD
CoD
Warzone Resurgence Ranked: Rules, how to play, Fortune’s Keep, and more
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Feb 1, 2024
Read Article The best MCW loadout and class setup in MW3
The MCW assault rifle in MW3.
Category:
CoD
CoD
The best MCW loadout and class setup in MW3
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Feb 1, 2024
Read Article All new weapons coming to MW3 and Warzone season 2
Captain Price in a zombies ghillie suit in MW3
Category:
CoD
CoD
All new weapons coming to MW3 and Warzone season 2
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Feb 1, 2024

Author

Scott Duwe
Staff Writer & Call of Duty lead. Professional writer for over 10 years. Lover of Destiny 2, Metal Gear, Pokémon, Resident Evil, Final Fantasy, Marvel Snap, and more. Previous bylines include PC Gamer, Red Bull Esports, Fanbyte, and Esports Nation. DogDad to Yogi the Corgi, sports fan (NY Yankees, NY Jets, NY Rangers, NY Knicks), Paramore fanatic, cardio enthusiast.