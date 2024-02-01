MW3 season 2 adds 4 maps, 4 weapons, new perk, and Zombies-themed Hordepoint mode

Modern Warfare 3 is about to get really undead in season two.

Rick Grimes and Michonne from The Walking Dead are coming to Call of Duty in season two, as is the Zombies-themed Hordepoint mode where zombies will invade multiplayer matches, along with even more fun additions to CoD.

The fight expands yet again. Image via Activision

As usual, the season adds a new battle pass, multiple new weapons, and four maps. Three of the maps are new six-vs-six offerings, while the fourth is a long-awaited new map for the popular War mode.

New weapons coming in season two include the BP50 assault rifle, RAM-9 SMG, SOA Subverter battle rifle, and Soulrender melee weapon. The AR and SMG will be a part of the battle pass, while the latter two will come in-season.

As for the new maps, the six-vs-six locations are called Stash House, Vista, and Departures, while the anticipated War map is called Operation Tin Man. There’s also a new perk, the Ninja Vest, which will make melee attacks silent and resupply throwing knives and shurikens every 25 seconds while also giving bonus ammo.

Several modes are coming, too, including Snipers Only, Juggermosh, Bounty, a variant of Vortex, and the all-new Hordepoint mode. It’s Hardpoint, but once a player enters the objective, a portal will open and spawn zombies.

“While your team deals with both enemy Operators and the undead, only one of you needs to be within the Hardpoint to keep it captured,” Activision said. “This is easier said than done, though mowing down a Zombie gives you a small chance to acquire a Pack-a-Punch Weapon, as well as three Zombies power-ups, including Max Ammo and Instakill, the latter of which only affects the undead. Killstreaks are also available if your undead disposal skills are first in class; every five Zombie kills equals one Operator kill point for the purposes of acquiring Killstreaks.”

Season two of MW3 begins next week on Feb. 7, with even more content coming to both MW3 Zombies and Warzone.