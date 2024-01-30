MW3 season 2 start date confirmed, including Walking Dead collaboration

Activision has finally confirmed the start date for Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone season two, while also subtly announcing a Walking Dead crossover in the promotional artwork.

Recommended Videos

With Season One Reloaded in the rearview mirror, all eyes are set on CoD’s next major update. The midseason update on Jan. 17 introduced the long-awaited Ranked Play mode to multiplayer, a new six-vs-six map, and the Champion’s Quest nuke contract in Warzone.

Fortune’s Keep makes a return in season two. Image via Raven Software

As for what’s next, Raven Software dropped a major bombshell on Warzone players by announcing that the popular Resurgence map Fortune’s Keep is returning in a new remake. The devs gave fans a few more breadcrumbs in the most recent reveal, but players were still waiting for an official start date for season two—until today.

When does Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone season two start?

Activision announced that MW3 and Warzone season two begins on Feb. 7.

“Hunt to survive. Face the Horde in Season 2 of Call of Duty Warzone and MW3,” Activision said.

The promotional artwork image revealed The Walking Dead protagonist Rick Grimes as a new operator coming in season two. Coincidently, a new Walking Dead spinoff show, The Ones Who Live, airs on Feb. 25 and is set after the conclusion of the original series.

Andrew Lincoln is returning to reprise his role as Rick Grimes, and Warzone fans will step into the former deputy sheriff’s shoes in CoD.

The season two images also shared a sneak peek at the upcoming rework for Fortune’s Keep. As showcased by the POI replicas that five content creators received, some type of environmental disaster appeared to happen on the island that destroyed some of the buildings and altered the landscape. In the background of one of the images, fans can also catch a glimpse of a helicopter, first introduced in the original Warzone, that is set to make a return.

Fans should expect a blog going over every new feature in season two before Feb. 7.